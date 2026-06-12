Empire Steak House Restaurant Group Wishes a Happy Father's Day to Fathers Everywhere

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Steak House Restaurant Group extends its warmest Father's Day wishes to all fathers, grandfathers, stepfathers, mentors, and father figures who inspire, support, and guide their families every day.

This Father's Day, we invite families to gather around the table and celebrate the people who have given so much with an unforgettable dining experience at any of our restaurant concepts: Empire Steak House, Big Blue Seafood & Grill, and Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant.

Whether Dad enjoys a perfectly cooked USDA Prime dry-aged steak, the freshest seafood and whole fish, or comforting Italian pasta made with tradition and passion, our restaurants offer something special for every taste and every celebration.

Father's Day is about more than a meal. With the right attention and atmosphere, it becomes a day dedicated to spending quality time with family, sharing stories, creating memories, and showing appreciation for the fathers and father figures who have helped shape our lives. At Empire Steak House Restaurant Group, hospitality has always been at the heart of what we do, and we are honored to be part of so many family celebrations throughout the year.

We invite you to enjoy dry-aged steaks, the freshest seafood, and authentic Italian favorites at your favorite Empire Steak House Restaurant Group restaurant. Make this Father's Day one to remember at any of our locations.

For more information about any of our locations, please visit: ESH Restaurant Group Page

If you would like to book a private event with us, please inquire at: Empire Steak House Private Events

SOURCE Empire Steak House