Empire Steak House Showcases Premier Private Dining Experiences Across Manhattan

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Steak House continues to strengthen its presence in New York City's private dining and hospitality scene through a collection of upscale event spaces designed for corporate gatherings, networking receptions, holiday parties, rehearsal dinners, birthday celebrations, and restaurant buyouts. Across all three Manhattan locations, the restaurant group has consistently received outstanding 5-star reviews and positive feedback from previous private parties and event clients, recognizing both the quality of service and the experience provided within each of its elegant private dining rooms.

"Our goal has always been simple: make every guest feel important from the moment they walk through the door," said the founders of Empire Steak House. "Hospitality is not just service, but about creating an experience people remember."

With multiple Midtown Manhattan locations near Times Square, Rockefeller Center, Broadway theaters, and major hotels, Empire Steak House offers a variety of beautiful private and semi-private dining spaces paired with customized menu packages, reception-style events, and personalized event coordination.

Known for its USDA Prime dry-aged steaks, extensive wine selection, and classic New York steakhouse atmosphere, Empire Steak House accommodates both intimate dinners and large-scale private events through versatile event spaces including wine rooms, reception areas, and full restaurant buyouts.

Empire Steak House continues to provide elevated group dining experiences for both local and international guests seeking memorable private events in the heart of Manhattan.

For more information about private dining and events, please visit: Empire Steak House Private Events.

SOURCE Empire Steak House