EmpiRx Health Leads Discussion on the Evolution of PBMs from Transactional Intermediaries to Value-Based Care Partners at 2026 Nourishing Change Conference

Danny Sanchez, CEO of EmpiRx Health, joins an expert panel focused on the role of pharmacy benefit managers as value-based partners in more accountable, patient-focused pharmacy care

EmpiRx Health's participation reinforces its long-standing belief in the power of cross-sector collaboration to improve health outcomes

EmpiRx Health supports holistic approaches to whole-person care, which can deliver on long-term health goals for its members

MONTVALE, N.J., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EmpiRx Health, the leading pharmacist-led pharmacy benefits management (PBM) company, today announced their participation in the 2026 Nourishing Change Conference, a premier cross-industry event shaping the future of retail health, nutrition, wellness, and community care. Uniting stakeholders across sectors to drive meaningful change in the systems that shape Americans' daily lives, the Nourishing Change movement emphasizes the critical role of nutrition, prevention, accessibility, and community-based care in preventing chronic disease and improving health outcomes.

"Better healthcare outcomes require a more holistic approach to care," said Danny Sanchez, CEO of EmpiRx Health. "At EmpiRx Health, we believe pharmacy care is most effective as part of a comprehensive wellness strategy to support the whole person. Combining medication management with foundational preventive measures, such as access to proper nutrition, improves member health outcomes and reduces costs through clinically appropriate care. Participating at this year's Nourishing Change conference reflects our commitment to advancing value-based healthcare models that put patients first."

Sanchez will participate in the expert panel, "Rewriting the Script: From Transaction to Transformation—The Future Role of PBMs in Value-Based Models," on Wednesday, June 3 from 2:15 –2:45 PM CDT. In a conversation with industry peers, he will discuss EmpiRx Health's vision for how pharmacy benefits managers, pharmacies, and payers can shift away from traditional, transactional models to more transparent, outcome-driven partnerships centered on access, accountability, affordability, and patient health outcomes.

The session will explore:

New policies and pricing models changing how PBMs operate, align incentives, and partner across healthcare

Opportunities for retail pharmacies to improve coordinated care through better access to medication data and care gap insights

The future of value-based reimbursement models focused on improving measurable outcomes

The importance of equitable access, affordability, and transparency in modern healthcare delivery

EmpiRx Health's participation at the 2026 Nourishing Change Conference reflects the company's commitment to research-backed whole-person health management. This concept is at the core of EmpiRx Health's clinically-driven Medication Optimization ("MO") operating model. Designed to improve member health outcomes while reducing unnecessary healthcare costs through evidence-based, clinically appropriate pharmacy care, MO recognizes that understanding members' comprehensive health history, beyond any single medication, is necessary to produce optimal health outcomes. Care models like MO reflect a broader shift toward holistic approaches within the healthcare system, highlighting the combined impact of medicine, nutrition, healthy lifestyles, and community-based care that Nourishing Change was created to support.

About EmpiRx Health

EmpiRx Health is the leading clinically-driven pharmacy benefits management (PBM) company that puts the pharmacist at the center of its unique Medication Optimization operating model, called "MO." With MO, EmpiRx Health's in-house team of clinical pharmacists leverage the company's Clinically™ technology platform to optimize the patients' drug mix with clinically appropriate care. This results in improved member health outcomes and substantially reduced prescription drug costs for benefits plan sponsors. With major offices in Montvale, NJ and Orlando, FL, EmpiRx Health celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2024. To learn more, visit www.empirxhealth.com. More information on Clinically can be found at www.clinically.co.

Contact:

Stephanie Cox

Phone: (201) 775-6971

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE EmpiRx Health