EmpiRx Health Transforms the PBM Industry Again with Launch of Industry-Leading Medication Optimization ("MO") Operating Model

Backed by EmpiRx Health's Frontline Pharmacists and AI-powered Technologies, "MO" Optimizes the Patients' Drug Mix to Improve Member Health Outcomes and Lower Costs

MONTVALE, N.J., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EmpiRx Health, the leading pharmacist-led pharmacy benefits management (PBM) company, today announced the launch of its newly expanded Medication Optimization ("MO") operating model. MO is reinventing pharmacy care again by shifting from the old volume- and rebate-driven PBM practices to clinically-appropriate pharmacy benefits management.

With MO, EmpiRx Health's team of in-house pharmacists leverage proprietary, AI-powered technologies to optimize the patients' drug mix with clinically appropriate care. The result is improved patient health outcomes and sustainable reductions in prescription drug spending and costs.

EmpiRx Health clients can expect an average 15% decrease in drug spend in the first year alone because of MO. In addition, the clients' drug spending is continually optimized through MO, keeping costs down in succeeding years and compounding the "MO Savings" over time.

"More than a decade ago, EmpiRx Health pioneered value-based pharmacy benefits management by putting pharmacists at the center of care, and MO is now taking that PBM revolution to the next level," said Danny Sanchez, Chief Executive Officer of EmpiRx Health. "From day one our mission has been to reimagine pharmacy care by shifting the PBM operating model from emphasizing transactions to focusing on patient health outcomes. Our new MO Savings solution represents EmpiRx Health's ongoing commitment to that mission. We believe it's about putting the control back where it belongs: with clients and patients."

"Medication Optimization is the innovative, clinically-focused breakthrough the PBM industry has long needed," said Jim Tsipakis, RPh, former President, Supermarkets & Pharmacy, at Giant Eagle. "I applaud EmpiRx Health for launching MO and leading this crucial shift back to PBM's healthcare roots. MO is the change our industry needs to take pharmacy care to a more affordable, patient-focused, and transparent future."

Here's how MO from EmpiRx Health works:

Assess – First, EmpiRx Health's proprietary Assess software analyzes pharmacy claims data from the plan sponsor's incumbent PBM. This is how EmpiRx Health determines the clinical savings opportunities that can be guaranteed for each plan. This is the "MO Savings Guarantee."

– First, EmpiRx Health's proprietary Assess software analyzes pharmacy claims data from the plan sponsor's incumbent PBM. This is how EmpiRx Health determines the clinical savings opportunities that can be guaranteed for each plan. This is the "MO Savings Guarantee." Identify – At the heart of MO, EmpiRx Health's in-house pharmacists deploy a custom-built Population Health Engine, integrated in the company's Clinically™ Technology Platform. The plan sponsor's population is risk-stratified and proprietary rules are applied to identify intervention opportunities. This ensures the most clinically appropriate medication therapies are utilized.

– At the heart of MO, EmpiRx Health's in-house pharmacists deploy a custom-built Population Health Engine, integrated in the company's Clinically™ Technology Platform. The plan sponsor's population is risk-stratified and proprietary rules are applied to identify intervention opportunities. This ensures the most clinically appropriate medication therapies are utilized. Collaborate – EmpiRx Health's expert pharmacists work peer-to-peer with prescribing physicians to optimize patient therapies. The unique MO operating model ensures that the right drug is provided to the right patient, at the right dosage and cost.

– EmpiRx Health's expert pharmacists work peer-to-peer with prescribing physicians to optimize patient therapies. The unique MO operating model ensures that the right drug is provided to the right patient, at the right dosage and cost. Track & Reconcile Savings – Auditable savings are tracked and shared with the plan sponsor. If EmpiRx Health misses on the MO Savings Guarantee, they reimburse clients dollar-for-dollar.

About EmpiRx Health

EmpiRx Health is the leading clinically-driven pharmacy benefits management (PBM) company that puts the pharmacist at the center of its unique Medication Optimization operating model, called "MO." With MO, EmpiRx Health's in-house team of clinical pharmacists leverage the company's Clinically™ technology platform to optimize the patients' drug mix with clinically appropriate care. This results in improved member health outcomes and substantially reduced prescription drug costs for benefits plan sponsors. With major offices in Montvale, NJ and Orlando, FL, EmpiRx Health celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2024. To learn more, visit www.empirxhealth.com. More information on Clinically can be found at www.clinically.co.

