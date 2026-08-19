Emplifi Named a Leader in Info-Tech Research Group's 2026 Social Media Management Data Quadrant

Emplifi named Social Media Management Leader with 22 Top Rated Feature and Capability awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emplifi, the leading Autonomous CX platform, today announced that it has been named a Leader in Info-Tech Research Group's 2026 Social Media Management Data Quadrant, based on verified user feedback collected through the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

In addition to receiving the Social Media Management Leader award, Emplifi earned 11 Top Rated Feature awards and 11 Top Rated Capability awards, highlighting strong customer satisfaction across the platform's social media management experience.

"What sets this incredible platform apart from other social media management tools I've used is its all-in-one approach and its focus on the customer experience," said a retail Sales Marketing leader in a verified review on SoftwareReviews. "One thing that stood out to me right away was how seamlessly it integrates both social media management and customer engagement."

The Info-Tech Research Group recognition comes on the heels of Emplifi being named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Social Media Management and Listening, reflecting growing market acknowledgment of Emplifi's platform vision across social media management, listening, engagement, analytics, and customer experience.

"This recognition reinforces both our strategic direction and the value customers are experience today with our platform," said Susan Ganeshan, CMO of Emplifi. "AI reshapes how brands engage with consumers, so we have focused on ensuring organizations make decisions with context, eliminate operational silos, and drive measurable continued growth by understanding the entire customer lifecycle."

Together, these recognitions reflect Emplifi's evolution beyond traditional social media management. Through Emplifi Fuel and Fuel AI, the company is helping enterprise brands move beyond fragmented social tools toward Autonomous CX, an operating model where AI helps teams turn customer signals into governed, intelligent, and coordinated action across marketing, commerce, and customer care.

Info-Tech Research Group's Data Quadrant reports evaluate the complete software experience, combining user feedback on product features and capabilities with the overall provider relationship. Recognition is based on feedback from IT and business professionals who use the software, providing a direct view of how customers experience the platform in practice.

To learn more about Emplifi and its approach to Autonomous CX, visit emplifi.io.

About Emplifi

Emplifi is the only Autonomous CX platform unifying AI-powered social media management, commerce, and customer care for more than 20,000 brands worldwide. Powered by Fuel AI, built on more than 5T of data, and recognized as a leader by leading industry analysts, Emplifi helps enterprise teams orchestrate connected customer journeys and deliver personalized experiences at scale, turning every customer touchpoint into a competitive advantage.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant™ for Social Media Management and Listening, Claudia Ratterman, Karen Lee, Tia Zervas, 6 July 2026.

GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contact:

Jordan Lukes, Corporate Communications Director at Emplifi

[email protected]

SOURCE Emplifi Inc