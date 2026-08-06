Emplifi Named "Social Media Monitoring Software of the Year" in 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

9th Annual Program Honors the Marketing, Sales and AdTech Innovators Reshaping How Brands Engage, Convert and Grow

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emplifi, a leading Autonomous CX platform, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Social Media Monitoring Software of the Year" award in the 9th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization tracking innovation across the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry.

As social media monitoring evolves from a reporting function into a real-time operational capability, Emplifi is helping brands turn customer conversations into action. By combining social listening, AI-powered insights and workflow automation in a single platform, Emplifi enables marketing, community management and customer care teams to identify emerging trends, respond faster to customers and protect brand reputation.

Powered by Fuel AI, the platform's AI intelligence layer, Emplifi helps brands summarise large volumes of social conversations, surface emerging issues, benchmark competitors and generate predictive guidance, shortening the time between insight and action.

The MarTech Breakthrough recognition follows Emplifi's recent naming as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Social Media Management and Listening, reinforcing the company's continued momentum and industry recognition.

"Social media monitoring is no longer about collecting insights; it's about helping brands act while conversations are happening," said Susan Ganeshan, Chief Marketing Officer at Emplifi. "Brands today need to turn insight into action while the conversation is still happening. That's why we're building an Autonomous CX platform that doesn't just surface what's important; it helps community managers, marketers, and customer care teams respond with the speed and confidence today's customers expect, enabling a team of five to do the work of fifty. The brands seeing the greatest impact aren't simply monitoring more conversations; they're making faster, smarter decisions because they can act on what they know in real time. We're honored that this recognition reflects the industry's shift toward AI-powered social intelligence that drives meaningful business outcomes."

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards recognize excellence and innovation across marketing, sales and advertising technology. The 2026 program attracted thousands of nominations from more than 15 countries worldwide.

"Social media monitoring used to be a research function inside the marketing team, and it has quietly become an operational function that runs alongside content, campaigns, customer care, and crisis response," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "What is notable about Emplifi this year is how cleanly the platform handles that operational role, with AI summarization, sentiment analysis, and real-time alerts reaching the teams that actually need to act on what the signal is telling them. We are proud to recognize Emplifi as our 2026 Social Media Monitoring Software of the Year."

As social channels become increasingly fragmented and customer expectations continue to rise, Emplifi continues to invest in AI that helps brands move from listening to action faster, turning customer signals into decisions, responses, and measurable business outcomes.

About Emplifi

Emplifi is the only Autonomous CX platform unifying social marketing, commerce, and customer care for more than 20,000 brands worldwide. Powered by Fuel AI, built on more than 5T of data, and recognized as a leader by leading industry analysts, Emplifi helps enterprise teams orchestrate connected customer journeys and deliver personalized experiences at scale, turning every customer touchpoint into a competitive advantage.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contact:

Jordan Lukes, Corporate Communications Director, Emplifi

[email protected]

SOURCE Emplifi Inc