Emplifi Appoints Omer Sharon as Chief Product & Technology Officer to Advance its Autonomous Customer Experience Platform

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emplifi, a leading Autonomous CX platform, today announced the appointment of Omer Sharon as its Chief Product & Technology Officer. Sharon will lead Emplifi's global Product and Technology organization, overseeing Product Management, Engineering, AI & Data, Architecture, DevOps, Security, and Design as the company accelerates its vision of delivering intelligent, AI-first solutions that transform how brands engage with consumers.

As Chief Product & Technology Officer, Sharon will drive Emplifi's next chapter of innovation by advancing AI across its autonomous CX platform, engineering organization, and technology strategy. His leadership will help accelerate the development of intelligent, agentic capabilities that empower brands to deliver more personalized customer experiences, improve operational efficiency, and unlock new levels of productivity across marketing, commerce, and customer care.

"Omer joins Emplifi at a pivotal moment, not only for our company, but for the customer engagement industry," said Ohad Hecht, CEO of Emplifi. "The next generation of customer engagement won't be powered by disconnected AI tools; it will be driven by intelligent orchestration across the entire customer journey. That's the vision behind Emplifi Fuel and our Autonomous Customer Experience platform. Omer's experience building AI-first products and leading global technology organizations will help us accelerate that vision, empowering brands to operate faster, engage customers more intelligently, and achieve better business outcomes."

Sharon brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling enterprise software products and leading high-performing global product organizations. He spent more than a decade at Emarsys, where he helped shape the company's product strategy and scale its customer engagement platform through its growth and eventual acquisition by SAP. Most recently, he advised technology companies on AI-first product transformation, helping organizations modernize their operating models, accelerate innovation, and embed AI into their products and product development processes.

"I'm excited to join Emplifi at such a pivotal moment in the evolution of customer experience," said Omer Sharon, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Emplifi. "AI is allowing us to rethink not only how software is built, but how brands create value for their customers. My focus will be on building products that customers love to use, accelerating innovation through AI, and creating even stronger connections between our product teams and the customers we serve. By combining deep customer insight with intelligent automation, we have an incredible opportunity to help brands deliver more connected, personalized, and impactful experiences at scale."

Sharon's appointment underscores Emplifi's continued investment in advancing Autonomous Customer Experience (A-CX). As the company continues to evolve the Emplifi Fuel platform, Sharon will lead the next phase of product and technology innovation, accelerating the development of AI-powered capabilities that help brands create more intelligent, personalized, and autonomous experiences across marketing, commerce, and customer care.

About Emplifi

Emplifi is the only Autonomous CX platform unifying social marketing, commerce, and customer care for more than 20,000 brands worldwide. Powered by Fuel AI, built on more than 5T of data, and recognized as a leader by leading industry analysts, Emplifi helps enterprise teams orchestrate connected customer journeys and deliver personalized experiences at scale, turning every customer touchpoint into a competitive advantage.

Contact:

Jordan Lukes, Corporate Communications Director, Emplifi

[email protected]

SOURCE Emplifi Inc