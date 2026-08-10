Accomplished Workforce Development Leader Joins Executive Team to Advance Strategic Programs and Community Impact

LARGO, Md., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Employ Prince George's, Inc. (EPG) today announced the appointment of Nona Carroll as its new Chief Program Impact Officer, effective August 10, 2026.

Employ Prince George’s Welcomes Nona Carroll as Chief Program Impact Officer Accomplished Workforce Development Leader Joins Executive Team to Advance Strategic Programs and Community Impact

Carroll joins Employ Prince George's with more than 15 years of executive leadership experience spanning the nonprofit, education, and corporate sectors. Most recently, she served as Chief of Talent Ecosystem at Baltimore's Promise, where she led systems-level workforce initiatives that strengthened career pathways for young people across Maryland. Previously, she held executive leadership positions with the Maryland Business Roundtable for Education, including Interim Chief Executive Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, and Deputy Director & Chief Program Officer, following an earlier career at T. Rowe Price.

As Chief Program Impact Officer, Carroll will provide strategic leadership for Employ Prince George's workforce development programs, overseeing program performance, advancing organizational priorities, and strengthening partnerships that connect Prince George's County residents with education, training, and employment opportunities while supporting employers with the talent they need to succeed.

"I am excited to welcome Nona Carroll to the Employ Prince George's executive leadership team," said LaTara T. Harris, President & CEO of Employ Prince George's. "Nona brings an exceptional combination of strategic leadership, workforce expertise, and a passion for creating opportunity. Her experience building partnerships, driving innovation, and delivering measurable results will strengthen our ability to serve residents, support businesses, and advance our mission of building a stronger workforce and economy for Prince George's County."

Throughout her career, Carroll has led statewide initiatives serving tens of thousands of students annually, securing multimillion-dollar investments to expand workforce opportunities, and built lasting partnerships across government, education, business, and community organizations. She currently serves on the Board of Maryland Nonprofits as Secretary and Chair of the Justice, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee and on the Pillar 3 Advisory Committee for the Blueprint for Maryland's Future Accountability & Implementation Board.

"I am honored to join Employ Prince George's and become part of an organization that is making a meaningful difference in the lives of residents and employers across Prince George's County," said Carroll. "I look forward to working alongside our dedicated team and community partners to strengthen workforce programs, expand opportunities, and help more individuals achieve their career goals while supporting the continued growth of our local economy."

Carroll's appointment reflects Employ Prince George's continued commitment to strengthening its leadership team and expanding innovative workforce solutions that meet the evolving needs of Prince George's County's residents, businesses, and communities.

About Employ Prince George's:

Employ Prince George's (EPG) provides workforce intelligence and solutions for the job seeker and business. EPG's mission is to contribute to the economic vitality of Prince George's County by providing a demand-driven system that delivers qualified workers to business and provides job seekers with opportunities for careers in high-demand/high-growth industries.

For more information, please visit employpg.org.

SOURCE Employ Prince George's