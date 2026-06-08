County Executive Aisha Braveboy and Employ Prince George's, Inc. Announce LaTara Harris as New President & CEO

LARGO, Md., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prince George's County Executive Aisha N. Braveboy, Employ Prince George's, Inc. (EPG), and the Prince George's County Workforce Development Board today announced the appointment of LaTara Harris, MBA, as the new President & Chief Executive Officer of Employ Prince George's, Inc., and Executive Director of the Prince George's County Workforce Development Board. Following a transition period, Harris will assume leadership of the organization effective July 1, 2026.

Employ Prince George’s proudly welcomes LaTara T. Harris as their new President & Chief Executive Officer

Harris currently serves as Chief of Staff to County Executive Braveboy and previously served as a member of the District of Columbia Workforce Investment Council. She succeeds Walter L. Simmons, who departed the organization in fall 2025 to join the administration of Maryland Governor Wes Moore.

As President & CEO, Harris will lead EPG's mission to connect Prince George's County residents with workforce development opportunities, career pathways, and economic mobility while supporting businesses in their search for skilled talent.

"This is an exciting moment for us. LaTara is a trusted leader with a proven track record of success. Her vision will help ensure that every Prince Georgian has access to the skills, opportunities, and wages needed to thrive in today's economy. Her experience and accomplishments speak for themselves," said County Executive Braveboy, citing Harris' recent success in helping secure the Sphere project and more than $90 million in state legislative funding for Prince George's County.

Employ Prince George's has served more than 100,000 job seekers and 15,000 businesses, helping drive workforce readiness and economic growth throughout the county.

"The future of Prince George's County will be defined by how effectively we connect people to opportunity," said Michael Burke, Employ Prince George's Board of Directors Chair. "The Board believes Harris is the kind of leader who can help drive that future by bringing together government, education, business, and community partners to ensure our workforce remains competitive, prepared, and positioned for success."

Sharing the Board's optimism, Brad Frome, Prince George's County Workforce Development Board Chair, said, "LaTara understands that workforce development is about more than jobs—it's about creating pathways to economic mobility and strengthening the talent pipeline that fuels our regional economy. Her leadership comes at a pivotal time, and I am confident she will build upon EPG's strong foundation."

Upon accepting the position, Harris offered the following statement:

"I am honored to serve in this new role. Workforce development and economic mobility have always been central to my work—professionally, in both the public and private sectors, and through a lifetime of volunteer service. Youth, world-class education, and economic development are key pillars of County Executive Braveboy's agenda, and I look forward to aligning EPG's strategy to strengthen our local economy and ensure that businesses and job seekers throughout our community can flourish."

Harris brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience across the nonprofit, corporate, and public sectors. Prior to serving as Chief of Staff, she was President and CEO of Crittenton Services of Greater Washington. She also spent more than a decade with AT&T as Director of External and Legislative Affairs, overseeing government relations, community partnerships, and philanthropic investments throughout Maryland, Washington, D.C., and the Greater Philadelphia region.

Earlier in her career, Harris held leadership roles with the Maryland Business Roundtable for Education, where she helped develop statewide college- and career-readiness initiatives that impacted hundreds of thousands of students.

A longtime Prince George's County resident, Harris holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Maryland Global Campus and a Bachelor of Science degree from Bowie State University.

About Employ Prince George's:

Employ Prince George's (EPG) provides workforce intelligence and solutions for the job seeker and business. EPG's mission is to contribute to the economic vitality of Prince George's County by providing a demand-driven system that delivers qualified workers to business and provides job seekers with opportunities for careers in high-demand/high-growth industries.

For more information, please visit employpg.org.

SOURCE Employ Prince George's