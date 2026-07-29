Empowered Funds LLC Announces ETF's Liquidation, De-listing

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empowered Funds, LLC today announced the scheduled liquidation on or about August 19, 2026 (the Liquidation Date) of the following ETF (the Fund):

AOT Software Platform ETF (NYSE ARCA: AOTS)

The Fund is being liquidated based on a review of investor demand.

The Fund will cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and will be closed to purchase by investors immediately after the close of regular trading on August 18, 2026. The Fund will not accept purchase orders after August 18, 2026.

Shareholders may sell their holdings in the Fund prior to the Liquidation Date, and customary brokerage charges will apply to these transactions. However, shareholders may only be able to sell their shares to certain broker-dealers, and there is no assurance that there will be a market for the Fund's shares during this period. During the period up to the Liquidation Date, all or a portion of the Fund may not be invested in a manner consistent with its stated investment objective and strategies, and the Fund may increase its cash holdings.

Promptly after the Liquidation Date, the Fund will distribute cash pro rata to all shareholders of record as of the Liquidation Date, subject to any required withholding. Liquidation proceeds paid to shareholders generally should be treated as received in exchange for shares and will therefore be treated as a taxable event giving rise to a capital gain or loss depending on a shareholder's tax basis. Shareholders should contact their tax advisor to discuss the tax consequences of the liquidation. In addition, these payments to shareholders may include distributions of accrued capital gains and dividends. As calculated on the Liquidation Date, the Fund's net asset value will reflect the costs of closing the Fund, if any. Once the distributions are complete, the Fund will terminate.

Important Information

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Funds, please call 1.215.330.4476 or visit our website at https://aotetf.com/. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund is distributed by PINE Distributors, LLC. The Fund's investment adviser is Empowered Funds, LLC, which is doing business as ETF Architect. AOT Invest, LLC serves as the sub-adviser to the Fund. PINE Distributors LLC is not affiliated with ETF Architect or AOT Invest, LLC.

Media Contact:

Jamie Richards

[email protected]

SOURCE ETF Architect