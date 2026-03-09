Empowered Funds LLC Announces ETFs Liquidation, De-listing

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empowered Funds, LLC today announced the scheduled liquidation on or about March 27, 2026 (the Liquidation Date) of the following ETFs (the Funds):

Strive International Developed Markets ETF (NYSE: STXI)

Strive Mid-Cap ETF (NYSE: STXM)

The Funds are being liquidated based on a review of the products' strategies and anticipated investor demand.

The Funds will cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and will be closed to purchase by investors immediately after the close of regular trading on March 26, 2026 (the "Closing Date"). The Funds will not accept purchase orders after the Closing Date.

Shareholders may sell their holdings in the Funds on or prior to the Closing Date, and customary brokerage charges will apply to these transactions. However, shareholders may only be able to sell their shares to certain broker-dealers, and there is no assurance that there will be a market for the Funds' shares during this period. During the period up to the Liquidation Date, all or a portion of each Fund may not be invested in a manner consistent with its stated investment objective and strategies, and each Fund may increase its cash holdings.

On or about March 30, 2026, the Funds will distribute cash pro rata to all shareholders of record as of the Liquidation Date, subject to any required withholding. Liquidation proceeds paid to shareholders generally should be treated as received in exchange for shares and will therefore be treated as a taxable event giving rise to a capital gain or loss depending on a shareholder's tax basis. Shareholders should contact their tax advisor to discuss the tax consequences of the liquidation. In addition, these payments to shareholders may include distributions of accrued capital gains and dividends. As calculated on the Liquidation Date, the Funds' net asset value will reflect the costs of closing the Funds, if any. Once the distributions are complete, the Funds will terminate.

