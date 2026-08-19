Empyrean Solutions Launches FR 2052a Reporting Capability, Expanding Its Liquidity Risk Management Solution

Purpose-built solution helps banks automate FR 2052a cashflow generation today while laying the foundation for future ILST stress testing within the Empyrean Liquidity solution

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empyrean Solutions today announced the launch of its FR 2052a module, a purpose-built solution designed to help U.S. banks automate and streamline compliance with the Federal Reserve's Complex Institution Liquidity Monitoring Report. The launch establishes the first pillar of the company's broader Empyrean Liquidity strategy, with Internal Liquidity Stress Testing (ILST) capabilities planned as a future addition to the solution.

Built specifically for institutions approaching or exceeding the $100 billion asset threshold, the solution provides a unified approach to liquidity reporting and regulatory oversight. The solution automates instrument-level cashflow generation, Product Identifier (PID) routing, and filing table assembly while delivering examination-ready reconciliation and auditability. The result: faster filing preparation, less manual rework, and greater confidence that submitted liquidity data reflects a governed, repeatable process.

The solution delivers automated assignments across 11 FR 2052a filing tables at launch, with built-in reconciliation controls and audit logging designed to help financial institutions improve data integrity and regulatory confidence.

The launch also marks an important milestone in Empyrean's broader liquidity management vision. While today's release focuses on FR 2052a reporting, the solution has been designed to support future liquidity risk management capabilities, including enhanced internal liquidity stress testing. By creating a common foundation for 2052a reporting and liquidity analysis, Empyrean aims to help institutions reduce operational complexity and establish a more consistent approach to liquidity risk management.

"Liquidity risk management is a continuous need, not a periodic reporting exercise," said Chris Maclin, CEO of Empyrean Solutions. "Financial institutions need confidence that the numbers they submit to regulators are based on the same underlying data and assumptions used to understand risk across the organization. This launch is an important step in our long-term liquidity strategy by enabling institutions to move beyond manual processes and gain a more transparent, defensible view of liquidity risk."

As liquidity risk management expectations continue to evolve, institutions face growing pressure to improve reporting accuracy, strengthen governance, and demonstrate the integrity of their liquidity data. Empyrean Liquidity addresses these challenges with a purpose-built solution that supports transparent, auditable workflows and helps organizations move from reactive reporting to proactive balance sheet intelligence.

The FR 2052a reporting module is offered as a standalone solution and serves as the foundation for the broader Empyrean Liquidity solution. Future planned enhancements include expanded liquidity risk management capabilities, including ILST, enabling institutions to manage both regulatory reporting and liquidity risk on a common data foundation.

For more information about Empyrean Liquidity solutions or to schedule a demo, visit www.empyreansolutions.com or contact [email protected].

About Empyrean Solutions

Empyrean Solutions empowers the dynamic CFO with a unified treasury, FP&A and analytics platform that brings ALM, liquidity, budgeting & planning, profitability, CECL, and behavioral modeling together in one modern ecosystem. With ongoing investments in AI enhanced operations, we help financial institutions of all sizes to move faster, operate more accurately, and scale with confidence. By centralizing data and delivering connected insights, Empyrean enables institutions to strengthen performance, ensure regulatory confidence, and better serve their stakeholders and communities.

SOURCE Empyrean Solutions