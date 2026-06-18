Encore Earns 2026 Great Place To Work®™ Certification in 15 Countries

Highlights the fifth consecutive year of certification as year-over-year growth continues

Our certification reflects our purpose to connect and inspire people through world-class service

SCHILLER PARK, Ill., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore is thrilled to share that it has once again earned the distinguished Great Place To Work® certification for 2026-2027 in the United States and 14 additional countries: Australia, Austria, Canada, Dominican Republic, Fiji, France, Germany, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.

2026-27 Certification Badge

This certification reflects Encore's continued investment in building a high-trust workplace across its global footprint. Since 2022, the company has expanded the number of countries earning certification from 6 to 15, demonstrating the impact of actively listening to team member feedback and driving meaningful improvements that support belonging, collaboration, and growth.

"Our continued expansion of certified locations throughout our five-year journey speaks to Encore's deep commitment to excellence across our global operations," said Ben Erwin, President & CEO at Encore. "We are driven by our purpose to connect and inspire, and as we build an academy company, this recognition reinforces our focus on attracting, developing and retaining the best talent in our industry — because our people are what make our story possible."

Recent Team Member Initiatives Include:

Encore University, the company's global learning platform, was updated to offer more targeted training and certifications at every level of the organization with a more streamlined and engaging experience including access via a mobile app.

Encore Cares was launched to allow team members to give back to communities through volunteerism and donations.

CenterStage, Encore's award-winning global recognition program, was refreshed with new enhancements to elevate the team member experience and strengthen a culture of appreciation.

Level-Up, a successor program focused on individual development driven by personalized development plans, assessments and precision skills coaching.

Mental Health First Aiders program equips select team members with training on how to provide a first level of support in response to mental health and substance use challenges.

"Encore takes pride in being a company that empowers managers and leaders to approach our industry with a people-first mindset and a deep sense of trust in every team member," said Evan Swidler, Chief Human Resources Officer at Encore. "As a leader in the B2B live events industry, this recognition reinforces our ongoing commitment to fostering a strong, inclusive workplace culture and reflects the investment we're making in our people, from the scale of our training programs to the breadth of development opportunities available to our team members around the world."

Encore continues to deliver customer-focused service through an innovative, hospitality-driven approach. With each year of certification, Encore is committed to deepening its impact, using team member feedback to drive continuous improvement across every region it serves.

Media contact: [email protected]

About Encore

Encore is a global leader in event production, supporting meeting and event professionals with event technology and production. Committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience, the company is guided by its purpose to connect and inspire, supporting more than 2,200 premier event venues, including hotels, convention centers and corporate campuses worldwide. Encore is one of the 2026 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® for the second year and has been a certified Great Place To Work™ for five years running, reflecting the company's investment in its people as the foundation of customer success. Headquartered in Schiller Park, Illinois, Encore operates in 23 countries across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and Asia Pacific. Learn more at encoreglobal.com and connect with Encore on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Encore