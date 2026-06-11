Encore Announces $100 Million Investment in New Products and Innovations to Power Next-Generation Events

As organizations place increasing value on authentic, in-person engagement, Encore continues to invest in both its technology and its people, combining advanced tools with deep technical expertise to help customers create better experiences. Several products are available now across U.S. markets, with additional expansion planned across Encore's global network.

"Encore continues to evolve the customer experience and stay ahead of the curve to meet their expectations," said Darius Vaskelis, Chief Product & Digital Officer at Encore. "As demand for consistent event experiences continues to rise, our focus is partnering with our customers by providing product innovations to support deeper engagement with attendees while helping control costs."

Digital Tools That Simplify Planning & Digital Collaboration

Encore is expanding digital tools for customers that make event planning more visual, intuitive, and collaborative.

The Event Solutions Explorer helps customers visualize, compare, and select solutions using immersive 360° room views, floorplans, and product hotspots, organized across 10 event types and different budget options organized by different levels: Essential, Enhanced and Ultimate.

helps customers visualize, compare, and select solutions using immersive 360° room views, floorplans, and product hotspots, organized across 10 event types and different budget options organized by different levels: Essential, Enhanced and Ultimate. New Display, Lighting, Scenic & Décor Solution Lookbooks, an enhanced proposal tool, along with 3D renderings further support faster, more confident decision making from concept through confirmation.

AI Driven Tools to Enhance Engagement and Accessibility

Encore AI driven tools enhance content creation, attendee engagement, accessibility, "talk-to-takeaways" and turn data into personalized, authentic co-created experiences to help extend value well beyond the room.

Speaker Spotlight Bumpers provide visually engaging, AI-enhanced professional introductions immediately before a speaker takes the stage and helps audiences connect more quickly with presenters.

provide visually engaging, AI-enhanced professional introductions immediately before a speaker takes the stage and helps audiences connect more quickly with presenters. Cinematic Brand Intro Videos showcase a brand's story or recent achievements through a streamlined, high-impact format of a Hollywood blockbuster enhanced by AI.

showcase a brand's story or recent achievements through a streamlined, high-impact format of a Hollywood blockbuster enhanced by AI. AI powered captioning, transcription, translation, and session summaries are now integrated with large format video switching systems, helping planners deliver more accessible flexible and personalized content experiences for the way attendees engage today. Real-time captions can appear on in-room displays or be accessed via attendees' personal devices via QR code in their preferred language or through their own earphones.

Immersive Experiences That Transform Event Environments

Encore is enabling more immersive, multi-sensory event environments that transform how audiences experience content and space. This includes combining advancements in display, lighting, and scenic solutions to help planners create visually compelling experiences at scale.

LED wall technologies are no longer limited to the largest events. Encore's LED display portfolio provides the best possible experience for any sized event from welcoming LED banners and portable meeting room displays to modular LED tiles and large format LED walls. These displays provide enhancements in brightness and resolution that enable planners to create visual impact across a wide range of event types, budgets, and venues, including select outdoor applications.

from welcoming LED banners and portable meeting room displays to modular LED tiles and large format LED walls. These displays provide enhancements in brightness and resolution that enable planners to create visual impact across a wide range of event types, budgets, and venues, including select outdoor applications. Expanded lighting and scenic capabilities, including projection mapping and lighting for scenic, and smart wireless LED solutions, give designers greater creative freedom. New scenic and décor enhancements enable faster, cleaner builds and consistent results across event environments.

New Benchmarks with Audio Upgrades

Encore is making one of its most significant audio upgrades in recent years.

Standardizing on smart column speakers for small to midsize spaces across U.S. markets to replace traditional tripod mounted speakers which deliver clearer, more evenly balanced sound with state-of-the-art feedback suppression that also enhances the overall look of the room and simplifies production with faster setup.

across U.S. markets to replace traditional tripod mounted speakers which deliver clearer, more evenly balanced sound with state-of-the-art feedback suppression that also enhances the overall look of the room and simplifies production with faster setup. Encore is also expanding high value audio bundles, including Encore Music, an affordable curated background music solution to shape the mood of event spaces designed to elevate ambience while eliminating last-minute sourcing and expensive licensing challenges.

"Our 2026 product roadmap is designed to make it easier and more exciting for customers and partners to create exceptional events," said Matt Johnsen, Vice President of Product Management at Encore. "From AI-powered engagement tools to immersive display, lighting, and audio innovations, these offerings give planners more creative freedom, more confidence in execution, and more ways to deliver memorable experiences that resonate with today's audiences across all price points."

Backed by Encore's global network of 13,000 technical experts, these innovations come to life through the industry's most experienced production teams, delivering consistent execution at scale. For more information about Encore's product solutions or to request a proposal, please visit encoreglobal.com.

About Encore

Encore is a global leader in event production, supporting meeting and event professionals with event technology and production. Committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience, the company is guided by its purpose to connect and inspire, supporting more than 2,200 premier event venues, including hotels, convention centers and corporate campuses worldwide. Encore is one of the 2026 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® for the second year and has been a certified Great Place To Work™ for four years running, reflecting the company's investment in its people as the foundation of customer success. Headquartered in Schiller Park, Illinois, Encore operates in 23 countries across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and Asia Pacific. Learn more at encoreglobal.com and connect with Encore on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Encore