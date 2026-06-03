Encore Fulfillment Expands Operations With 350,000-Square-Foot Central US Facility

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore Fulfillment, a third-party logistics (3PL) provider specializing in e-commerce fulfillment for growing direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, has expanded its US operations with a 350,000-square-foot facility in Oklahoma City. The new location increases the company's capacity to process orders at scale while maintaining its 99.99% item accuracy rate and the concierge-level service its clients count on.

DTC brands have been pushing for fulfillment partners that can keep pace with them, and demand for high-touch 3PL services has followed. Encore Fulfillment's central US location has been a competitive advantage from the start, making two-day shipping to both US coasts possible at a fraction of the cost tied to coastal warehouse networks. With 350,000 square feet now under one roof, the company has the physical capacity to serve a broader range of growing brands without giving up accuracy or accessibility.

"Our clients need a logistics partner that scales with them without sacrificing the high-touch service they rely on," said Kyle Thompson, co-founder of Encore Fulfillment. "This facility gives us the physical footprint to support their growth, while our technology ensures every shipment is routed for the best possible rate and delivery time."

The facility supports pick and pack, inventory management, wholesale distribution, and omnichannel order fulfillment. Products move from dock to shelf in 1–2 days, and the company's advanced warehouse routing software batches and routes orders through the facility in the most efficient way possible. True rate shopping is applied to every shipment, automatically selecting the cheapest carrier option between FedEx, UPS, and USPS.

Brands that integrate with Encore Fulfillment connect directly through Shopify, Amazon, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, and over 40 other platforms, with no manual syncing or third-party middleware required. Inventory is tracked in real time, orders are fulfilled accurately, and clients focus on growing their business rather than managing logistics.

For more information about Encore Fulfillment and its 3PL services, visit www.encorefulfills.com

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SOURCE Encore Fulfillment