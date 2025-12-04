Encore Fulfillment Cuts Processing Time with New 1-2 Day Dock-to-Shelf Inventory Turnaround Time

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore Fulfillment, a trusted third-party logistics (3PL) partner for high-growth e-commerce brands, has announced a significant upgrade to its inbound processing system, reducing dock-to-shelf inventory turnaround time to just 1–2 days. This upgrade enables brands to have their inventory ready for sale even faster than before.

With this upgrade, Encore now checks in, verifies, and shelves new inventory right away. This helps avoid delays and speeds up the restocking and order process. The 24 to 48-hour dock-to-shelf process eliminates bottlenecks, enabling brands to replenish routine stock levels faster and restock high-demand or fast-moving items efficiently, thereby helping maintain availability and deliver a smoother customer experience.

"We understand that brands can't afford long delays between inventory arrival and fulfillment readiness," said Kyle Thompson from Encore Fulfillment. "Our goal is to keep shelves stocked and ready so businesses can sell more and fulfill orders faster without missing a beat."

This accelerated dock-to-shelf workflow supports both direct-to-consumer (DTC) and business-to-consumer (B2C) fulfillment models and includes flexible receiving options, real-time inventory updates, and optimized warehouse placement for high-demand SKUs. This change is particularly impactful for seasonal businesses or companies with fast-selling products that need to be restocked quickly.

"We believe that fulfillment should happen at the speed of your business," Thompson added. "This turnaround time improvement is one more way we're helping brands grow without limits."

To explore Encore Fulfillment's dock-to-shelf services and other logistics solutions, visit www.encorefulfills.com.

Media Contact

SOURCE Encore Fulfillment