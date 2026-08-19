EndoCyclic Therapeutics Nominated for 2026 Prix Galien USA Award

Nomination recognizes EndoCyclic's precision peptide products and its potential to transform endometriosis care.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EndoCyclic Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel non-hormonal precision peptide therapeutics and diagnostics, today announced it has been nominated for a 2026 Prix Galien USA Award in the Best Startup category.

EndoCyclic’s Prix Galien Medallion

The Prix Galien is widely regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical and medical technology research. Nominees are selected by a distinguished committee of leaders across biomedical science, medicine, and industry, including Nobel Laureates and senior executives from leading global biopharmaceutical companies. The Awards Committee is chaired by Kenneth C. Frazier, former Chairman and CEO of Merck & Co., Inc.

The nomination follows a significant milestone for EndoCyclic, with FDA clearance of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for ENDO-205, a first-in-class, non-hormonal peptide therapeutic designed to target and eliminate endometriosis lesions rather than simply suppressing symptoms. The recognition also highlights EndoCyclic's innovative precision peptide platform and non-invasive imaging diagnostic program, FemLUNATM, which has the potential to transform how endometriosis is detected, characterized, and monitored.

"We are honored that the Prix Galien USA is recognizing the major impact our technology can have on women's health. For decades, patients with endometriosis have been forced into a cycle of delayed diagnosis, chronic pain, hormonal suppression, recurrence, infertility concerns, and repeat surgeries," said Dr. Tanya Petrossian, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EndoCyclic Therapeutics. "EndoCyclic's innovation is not only a new peptide or a new mechanism of action. It is a new vision for endometriosis care."

About EndoCyclic Therapeutics

EndoCyclic Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class and first-in-class precision peptide therapeutics and diagnostics for complex diseases of high unmet need in women's health and oncology. Built on its proprietary precision peptide platform, EndoCyclic is advancing a pipeline of targeted therapies and diagnostics designed to address fundamental challenges in disease detection and treatment. The company's lead therapeutic program, ENDO-205, is an investigational non-hormonal therapy for endometriosis designed to selectively target endometriosis lesions and act within diseased tissue while avoiding hormonal manipulation, surgical intervention, immune modulation, and systemic toxicity. EndoCyclic's lead diagnostic program, FemLUNATM, is an investigational imaging agent being developed to enable accurate, non-invasive detection of endometriosis, including superficial lesions, with the potential to provide an alternative to laparoscopy, the current gold standard for diagnosis. EndoCyclic is also expanding its precision peptide platform into additional indications across women's health and oncology, with the goal of developing targeted therapies and diagnostics for diseases where significant unmet needs remain.

For more information, visit www.endocyclictherapeutics.com.

About The Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives. The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters worldwide*. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology.

* Africa, Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Greece, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, UK, USA --- Africa, Latin America, Middle East, Nordics+,

For more information, visit https://www.galienfoundation.org/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding ENDO-205, FemLUNA, the potential of the Company's product candidates, planned clinical development, regulatory progress, and other pipeline programs. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to risks and uncertainties inherent in drug development, regulatory review, and commercialization.

Media Contact

Shaunt Petrossian

[email protected]

949-374-6899

SOURCE EndoCyclic Therapeutics