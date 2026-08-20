Endure Critical Solutions Launches as a National Platform for Data Center Critical Power Services

Built on decades of field expertise, Endure Critical Solutions delivers nationwide, OEM-agnostic UPS and battery services, including preventive and predictive maintenance, 24/7 emergency response, battery lifecycle solutions, BESS, generator and switchgear support, and asset management for mission-critical facilities.

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Endure Critical Solutions (Endure) today announced its launch as a national critical power services platform, bringing together Quality Power Solutions (QPS) of Madison, Wisconsin, and Power Storage Solutions (PWRSS) of Dallas. Endure delivers vendor-neutral UPS and Battery services for data centers and mission-critical facilities across North America.

Endure's mission is to ensure the reliability, resilience, and performance of the critical infrastructure its customers depend on. The company serves data centers, healthcare systems, government, education, utilities, telecommunications, manufacturing, and other mission-critical environments where uninterrupted power is essential.

"This merger, along with our additional acquisitions, enables us to align our core strategic strengths around a shared vision of creating long-term value for our clients and partners from day one. We are not simply launching a new business line; we are delivering a focused response to an evolving and growing industry landscape. We look forward to setting a new standard for the delivery of UPS and Battery Services," said Frank Monticelli, Chief Strategy Officer of Endure Critical Solutions.

What Endure Critical Solutions Delivers

Vendor-neutral, OEM-agnostic service. Endure supports major UPS and battery platforms, helping customers make decisions based on reliability, lifecycle value, and operational requirements.

Endure supports major UPS and battery platforms, helping customers make decisions based on reliability, lifecycle value, and operational requirements. Lifecycle support for critical power infrastructure. Services include UPS preventive and predictive maintenance, battery testing and replacement, 24/7 emergency response, BESS, generator and switchgear support, and asset management.

Services include UPS preventive and predictive maintenance, battery testing and replacement, 24/7 emergency response, BESS, generator and switchgear support, and asset management. National reach with local expertise. Customers gain access to broader geographic coverage and expanded technical capabilities while maintaining the trusted teams and service relationships they know.

Customers gain access to broader geographic coverage and expanded technical capabilities while maintaining the trusted teams and service relationships they know. Multi-site consistency and visibility. Endure helps customers standardize service, maintenance practices, reporting, and asset lifecycle planning across facilities and equipment from multiple OEMs.

Continuity for existing customers remains the same. QPS and Power Storage Solutions customers continue working with the people and service teams they trust, now backed by the capabilities and resources of a broader national platform. "Our customers built their trust in us over the years, and that doesn't change for a moment," said Mike Bergum, CEO of Endure Critical Solutions. "What does change is what we can do for them. As part of Endure, our customers get the same local team they know, now with stronger national coverage, faster response, and resources to support them wherever their operations grow."

"Endure is about bringing together two strong organizations with complementary expertise and a shared commitment to the customer," said Steve Baker, President of Power Storage Solutions. "By combining PWRSS' strength in batteries, DC power, and energy storage with QPS' deep UPS capabilities, we're building a truly comprehensive critical power platform. Most importantly, we're doing it without losing what made these companies successful in the first place—the people, relationships, responsiveness, and technical expertise our customer's trust."

About Endure Critical Solutions

Endure Critical Solutions is a national platform delivering vendor-neutral UPS and battery services for data centers and mission critical facilities. Lifecycle solutions that keep mission-critical operations running help customers reduce risk, improve visibility, and protect operations that depend on uninterrupted power. Built on decades of field experience and anchored by Quality Power Solutions and Power Storage Solutions, Endure offers preventive and predictive maintenance, emergency response and rapid restoration, battery lifecycle programs, BESS, generator and switchgear support, and asset management backed by service-level agreements and national coverage. We Build. We Protect. We Endure. Learn more at www.endurecritical.com.

SOURCE Endure Critical Solutions, LLC