Energizer® Ultimate Child Shield™ Honored as a 2026 Baby Safety Alliance® Awards of Excellence Finalist

Finalists Represent the Year's Most Exciting Baby & Children's Products

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer is pleased to announce that Energizer ® Ultimate Child Shield™, the world's only coin lithium battery that prevents ingestion burns, is a finalist for the 2026 Baby Safety Alliance Awards of Excellence, which honor some of the most exciting new baby and children's products on the market today.



Energizer ® Ultimate Child Shield™ is a finalist in the Innovation category.



The Baby Safety Alliance Awards of Excellence recipients raise the bar by offering parents breakthrough products that help safeguard and care for baby.

Energizer® Ultimate Child Shield™

"It is an honor for Energizer Ultimate Child Shield to be named a finalist for the 2026 Baby Safety Alliance Awards of Excellence. This recognition underscores Energizer's ongoing commitment to advancing battery safety without sacrificing performance. Energizer Ultimate Child Shield is the world's only coin lithium battery that prevents ingestion burns before they begin," said Lori Shambro, Executive Vice President, Brand and Production Innovation at Energizer Holdings.

Award winners are selected by an esteemed lineup of judges, including top names in media, retail and safety, in eight distinct categories.



Three additional top awards will be selected, "Parents' Pick", "Best in Show", and "Innovation". Parents' Pick is chosen by parents across the country. Voting for the "Parents' Pick" award runs from August 24-September 13 via https://www.babysafetyalliance.org/page/parents-pick.

"The Baby Safety Alliance Awards of Excellence are a testament to the level of innovation in our industry," said President of the Baby Safety Alliance, Michael Dwyer. "This year's finalists have made important advancements in quality and safety for baby and children's products that will help make parents' lives easier and give them added peace of mind."

Winners will be announced at the Prego Expo on September 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Energizer ® Ultimate Child Shield™ coin lithium batteries are available at stores nationwide. For more information about the product, please visit: EnergizerUltimateChildShield.com.

ABOUT THE BABY SAFETY ALLIANCE® AWARDS OF EXCELLENCE

The Baby Safety Alliance Awards of Excellence recognizes the products, services, and solutions in the prenatal to preschool market and serves as a key fundraiser for the Baby Safety Alliance's philanthropic arm, Baby Safety Foundation, which supports better outcomes for infants and toddlers. Initiated in 1989, the Awards of Excellence (formerly the JPMA Innovation Awards) is the longest running product competition in the baby and children's industry.

ABOUT ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC.

Energizer Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, is one of the world's largest manufacturers of primary batteries and portable lighting products and is anchored by its globally recognized brands Energizer, EVEREADY, Rayovac, and VARTA. Energizer Holdings is also a leading designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products from recognized brands such as A/C Pro, Armor All, Bahama & Co., California Scents, Driven, Eagle One, LEXOL, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, and STP. As a global branded distributor of consumer products, our mission is to be the leader in our categories by better serving consumers and customers. Visit www.energizerholdings.com for more details.

SOURCE Energizer Holdings, Inc