Energizer Introduces the World's Only, Revolutionary Child Safety Innovation that Prevents Life-Threatening Ingestion Burns

Energizer ® Ultimate Child Shield™ is the world's only coin lithium battery that prevents esophageal burning if swallowed.

ST. LOUIS, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR), one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of batteries, today announced the launch of its new Energizer ® Ultimate Child Shield™ coin lithium batteries, (sizes 2032, 2025 and 2016), the world's only coin lithium batteries that eliminate ingestion burns if swallowed. This breakthrough technology eliminates the risk of ingestion burns, offering families a life-changing solution to a growing safety concern.

Energizer® Ultimate Child Shield™ Coin Lithium Battery Pack

Each year, there are more than 3,500 coin lithium battery ingestion incidents reported in the U.S. — primarily in children ages 0-6 years. A 20mm battery is similar in diameter to a child's esophagus, increasing the possibility of it becoming lodged if swallowed. When this happens, the battery can cause esophageal burning in as little as 15 minutes and life-threatening injuries within a few hours, making immediate medical attention critical. Everyday devices — from key fobs and remotes to tracking tags and toys — increasingly rely on 20mm coin lithium batteries for power. Unfortunately, over the past decade, there has been a nine-fold increase in ingestion incidents as usage of these battery sizes has grown.

Energizer ® Ultimate Child Shield™ is the result of years of research, development and investment. This revolutionary safety innovation from Energizer is the world's only coin lithium battery that prevents burning if swallowed. Offering a superior number of safety features, Energizer ® Ultimate Child Shield™ also includes the world's only Color Alert technology, which dyes the mouth blue when it interacts with saliva. This alerts caregivers that an ingestion may have occurred, enabling them to act fast. Additionally, Energizer ® Ultimate Child Shield™ also features a non-toxic bitter coating to deter ingestion and comes in child-resistant packaging.

"With 20mm coin lithium batteries powering more of our devices, it's crucial we remove the danger of ingestion burns if one of those batteries is swallowed by a child. Energizer ® Ultimate Child Shield™ does exactly that — it's a revolutionary technology that eliminates the risk of ingestion burns," said Lori Shambro, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer at Energizer Holdings.

Energizer is committed to ensuring every caregiver is aware of the risk of ingestion burns and knows that a solution exists. Only Energizer ® Ultimate Child Shield™ prevents the risk of life-threatening injuries associated with ingestion burns.

Energizer ® Ultimate Child Shield™ coin lithium batteries are available at stores nationwide. For more information about the product, please visit: EnergizerUltimateChildShield.com

About Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, is one of the world's largest manufacturers of primary batteries and portable lighting products and is anchored by its globally recognized brands Energizer, EVEREADY, Rayovac, and VARTA. Energizer Holdings is also a leading designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products from recognized brands such as A/C Pro, Armor All, Bahama & Co., California Scents, Driven, Eagle One, LEXOL, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, and STP. As a global branded distributor of consumer products, our mission is to be the leader in our categories by better serving consumers and customers. Visit www.energizerholdings.com for more details.

SOURCE Energizer Holdings, Inc