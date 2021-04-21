Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market to grow by USD 19.04 Billion | Key Vendor Insights and Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Reports
Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery
Ameresco Inc., Enel Spa, and ENGIE SA will emerge as major energy as a service (EAAS) market participant during 2021-2025
Apr 21, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The energy as a service (EAAS) market is expected to grow by USD 19.04 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the energy as a service (EAAS) market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.
Download FREE Sample Report
The energy as a service (EAAS) market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period, owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the next normal.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Major Three Energy As A Service (EaaS) Market Participants:
Ameresco Inc.
Ameresco Inc. offers EaaS that takes care of issues like deferred maintenance backlogs, capital constraints, aggressive sustainability targets demanded by their stakeholders.
Enel Spa
Enel Spa offers EaaS solutions for companies seeking to optimize their energy use.
ENGIE SA
ENGIE SA offers EaaS solutions packages for the transition to a zero-carbon world.
If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get a report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:
More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/energy-as-a-service-market-industry-analysis
Energy As A Service (EaaS) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The energy as a service (EAAS) market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
The energy as a service (EAAS) market is driven by technological advances. In addition, the implementation and deployment challenges are expected to trigger the energy as a service (EAAS) market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period.
Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the energy as a service (EAAS) market, Request Free Sample @
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40236
Related Report on Utilities Include:
Global Electricity Retailing Market- The electricity retailing market is segmented by application (industrial, commercial, residential, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Power Tool Batteries Market- The power tool batteries market is segmented by type (li-ion battery and nickel battery) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/energy-as-a-service-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article