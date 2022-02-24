Energy Management Software Market to Grow by USD 9.55 bn | Technavio

Market Scope

The energy management software market covers the following areas:

Energy Management Software Market Sizing

Energy Management Software Market Forecast

Energy Management Software Market Analysis

Driver and Challenge

The report on the energy management software market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The cost reduction advantages will drive the energy management software market growth. Organizations are focusing on cultivating and managing the resources necessary for efficient product outputs. This increases the requirements for efficient energy management software. The primary purpose of energy management software is to automate processes to ensure maximum outputs by managing resources. In addition, revenue possibilities can be rapidly increased by calculating conversion ratios and running reports to track the metrics detailed as per the customer demand. These features lower the operating expenditure. Thus, the cost reduction advantages of energy management software are expected to fuel the growth of the global energy management software market during the forecast period.

The rising number of open-source platforms for energy management software will challenge the energy management software market growth. The requirements for open-source software have increased in the market with the growing demand for digitalization in the present market scenario. Open-source platform vendors offer an extensive range of business analytics tools and applications, which are freely available on the internet. In addition, these platforms are reliable and robust and can be easily scaled. They can enable organizations to scale up and achieve higher growth or consolidate and achieve more at less cost. Hence, the availability of open-source platforms for energy management software is expected to hinder the growth of the global energy management software market during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

ABB Ltd. - The company offers Energy Manager that is based on real-time data from process monitoring systems, automation systems, and production planning systems.

Broadcom Inc. - The company offers Enterprise Software that helps to scale best ideas and initiatives across organization and integrate them with legacy lines of business.

C3.ai Inc. - The company offers AI Energy Management that provides real-time visibility across the enterprise and AI insights to minimize energy consumption, utility costs, and carbon emissions.

Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers Energy Management Suite that includes the Energy Management Discovery Service, Energy Management Optimization Service, and many more.

Eaton Corp. Plc - The company offers Power Management products such as Power and Energy Meters, Monitoring Software, and many more.

Energy Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.68% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.90 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Broadcom Inc., C3.ai Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., ENGIE SA, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., and International Business Machines Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

*Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

*Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

*Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 08: Parent market

*Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

**2.2 Value chain analysis

*Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Application software

*2.2.1 Inputs

*2.2.2 Software development

*2.2.3 Marketing and distribution

*2.2.4 Post-sales services

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 12: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

*3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

*Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5. Market Segmentation by Application

**5.1 Market segments

*The segments covered in this chapter are:

Power industry

Construction

Others

*Exhibit 22: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Application

*Exhibit 23: Comparison by Application

**5.3 Power industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 24: Power industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 25: Power industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 26: Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 27: Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 28: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 29: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.6 Market opportunity by Application

*Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Application

***6. Customer landscape

**6.1 Overview

*Exhibit 31: Customer landscape

***7. Geographic Landscape

**7.1 Geographic segmentation

*The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

*Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

**7.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

**7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.8 Key leading countries

*Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

**7.9 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Cost reduction advantages

*8.1.2 Growing demand for mobile technology

*8.1.3 Inclination toward building automation

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Rising number of open-source platforms for energy management software

*8.2.2 Energy data security-related concerns

*8.2.1 Process complexity

*Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Adoption of cloud-based energy management software

*8.3.2 Rising demand for AI and cognitive solutions

*8.3.3 Rising demand for smart grid globally

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

*Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

**9.2 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 49: Industry risks

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

*10.3 ABB Ltd.

*Exhibit 52: ABB Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 53: ABB Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 54: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 55: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.4 Broadcom Inc.

*Exhibit 56: Broadcom Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 57: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 58: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 59: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

*Exhibit 60: C3.ai Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 61: C3.ai Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 62: C3.ai Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 63: C3.ai Inc. - Segment focus

**10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

*Exhibit 64: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 65: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 66: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 67: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

**10.6 Eaton Corp. Plc

*Exhibit 68: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview

*Exhibit 69: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments

*Exhibit 70: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings

*Exhibit 71: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus

**10.7 Emerson Electric Co.

*Exhibit 72: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview

*Exhibit 73: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments

*Exhibit 74: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 75: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

**10.8 ENGIE SA

*Exhibit 76: ENGIE SA - Overview

*Exhibit 77: ENGIE SA - Business segments

*Exhibit 78: ENGIE SA - Key offerings

*Exhibit 79: ENGIE SA - Segment focus

**10.9 General Electric Co.

*Exhibit 80: General Electric Co. - Overview

*Exhibit 81: General Electric Co. - Business segments

*Exhibit 82: General Electric Co. - Key news

*Exhibit 83: General Electric Co. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 84: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

**10.10 Honeywell International Inc.

*Exhibit 85: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 86: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 87: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 88: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

**10.11 International Business Machines Corp.

*Exhibit 89: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 90: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 91: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 92: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objective

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 94: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 96: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations

