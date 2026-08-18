ENGIE and QTS Strengthen Renewable Energy Partnership in Texas with ABEI Energy's Lubio Solar Project

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGIE today announced a 48 MWac solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with QTS to supply renewable energy to the company's data center operations in Irving, Texas. The agreement was executed in parallel with a long-term PPA between ENGIE and ABEI Energy, securing renewable generation from ABEI Energy's Lubio Solar project in north-central Texas. Together, these agreements further strengthen the long-standing partnership between ENGIE and QTS while expanding ENGIE's renewable energy footprint in the ERCOT market.

QTS is a long-standing ENGIE customer, and this agreement reflects its continued work with ENGIE to support renewable energy solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the data center industry.

"This project is a meaningful step forward in our renewable energy strategy, supporting the long-term sustainability and operational resilience of our Texas footprint," said Travis Wright, Vice President Energy and Sustainability, QTS. "By partnering with ENGIE, we're able to support reliable, renewable energy procurement while simplifying delivery through our retail supply arrangement. Collaborations like this help us align clean energy procurement with the operational needs of our data centers."

"Data center customers continue to seek long-term, dependable renewable energy solutions that align with both operational and sustainability goals," said Taymur Bunkheila, Regional Vice President, Key Accounts and Energy+, ENGIE North America. "ENGIE's global experience and integrated capabilities enable us to structure customized solutions that seamlessly combine renewable generation with retail power supply."

Lubio Solar is an approximately 61 MWac pre-commercial-operation-date solar project located in Kaufman County, Texas, developed by ABEI Energy. Once operational, the project is expected to generate approximately 150 GWh of clean electricity annually, equivalent to avoiding 100,778 metric tons of CO₂ emissions per year. This transaction marks ABEI Energy's first renewable energy deal with ENGIE in the United States, building on an established partnership between the two companies in Europe.

ENGIE's proven global leadership in renewable corporate PPAs reinforces its ability to deliver at this scale. Ranked first worldwide in BloombergNEF's 2025 benchmark, with 3.6 GW signed in 2025 and 13.8 GW contracted since 2011, ENGIE holds the highest total globally over the 2011-2025 period, built on long-term partnerships with leading technology companies and a growing business-to-business customer base.

As data centers increase demand for renewable power across the United States, ENGIE continues to deliver integrated energy solutions that combine renewable generation, retail supply and energy management expertise. This three-party agreement demonstrates ENGIE's ability to structure customized, scalable solutions that support the growing energy needs of the data center sector.

About ENGIE North America

Based in Houston, ENGIE North America develops, owns, and operates renewable power, battery storage, flexible generation, and energy infrastructure solutions for businesses and communities across the U.S. and Canada. The company has more than 11 GW of power generation in operation or under construction across North America, representing $11 billion of capital employed. Through this portfolio, ENGIE North America delivers low-cost, reliable energy to meet rapidly rising power demand, supporting critical operations across the economy, including those of leading technology and consumer companies. ENGIE North America is part of ENGIE, a global energy company with 98,000 employees across 30 countries and the world's leading provider of long-term renewable energy solutions for corporate customers. ENGIE is publicly traded (ENGI) on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges.

For more information, visit www.engie-na.com or www.linkedin.com/company/engie-north-america-inc.

About QTS

QTS is a global data center leader with unrivaled access to scalable infrastructure across North America and Europe. QTS delivers state‑of‑the‑art data center solutions, robust connectivity, and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities—while prioritizing responsible growth and investing in the communities where it builds and operates. QTS is a Blackstone portfolio company.

Let's connect: Q.com | 877.QTS.DATA

About ABEI Energy

ABEI Energy is an Independent Power Producer (IPP) with an international presence across Europe, US and México. The company develops, finances, constructs and operates utility‑scale renewable energy projects, managing the full project lifecycle from early‑stage development through commissioning and long‑term asset management.

Backed by a team with extensive experience across Europe and the Americas, ABEI Energy optimizes project outcomes at every stage of the value chain. The company is committed to supporting the transition to a zero‑emissions power sector while addressing the challenges of cost reduction, operational reliability and job creation in the regions where it operates.

Media Contact:

ENGIE North America: Geof Koss, [email protected]

SOURCE Engie North America Inc., QTS, ABEI Energy,