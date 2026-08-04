ENGIE North America Releases 2026 Business Energy Census highlighting rising costs, market volatility, and a shift to strategic energy decision-making

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGIE North America (ENGIE), in collaboration with Energy Research Consulting Group (ERCG), today announced the release of the 2026 North American Business Energy Census, its fourth annual report capturing insights from aggregators, brokers, and consultants (ABCs) across North America.

Based on more than 100 survey responses—each representing approximately 5,000+ customer locations—the report provides a comprehensive view of evolving energy market dynamics and customer priorities, highlighting how businesses are navigating rising demand, ongoing price pressure, and a fundamental shift in how energy is sourced, managed, and valued.

"This year's Business Energy Census reinforces what we're seeing across the market—energy is becoming a strategic priority as price volatility and demand continue to evolve," said Anne‑Laure Chassanite, North America B2B Supply CEO at ENGIE Resources. "Organizations are balancing cost management with sustainability goals, reinforcing the need for reliable energy solutions and experienced collaborators to navigate an increasingly complex landscape."

Key findings from the 2026 Business Energy Census include:

Energy is now a core business priority, not a support function: Nearly half (48%) of respondents report energy has become more strategic within their organizations, up from 38% in 2025.

Nearly half (48%) of respondents report energy has become more strategic within their organizations, up from 38% in 2025. Volatility and price pressure are becoming structural realities: A majority of respondents anticipate higher power and natural gas prices, along with increased volatility.

A majority of respondents anticipate higher power and natural gas prices, along with increased volatility. Renewables remain central, with greater financial discipline : While 73% of respondents report willingness to pay a premium for renewable energy, the data shows a shift toward solutions that balance sustainability with cost, speed to market, and reliability.

: While 73% of respondents report willingness to pay a premium for renewable energy, the data shows a shift toward solutions that balance sustainability with cost, speed to market, and reliability. Businesses are adapting and continuing to invest despite higher costs: Fewer respondents report significant impacts on M&A or expansion activity, indicating that organizations are adjusting strategies and moving forward rather than pausing in response to rising energy prices.

To view the complete survey report, visit: https://www.engie-na.com/2026census/

As energy continues to evolve from a cost center into a core strategic consideration, the findings underscore the importance of informed decision making, long-term planning, and access to flexible, reliable energy solutions.

About ENGIE North America

Based in Houston, ENGIE North America develops, owns, and operates renewable power, battery storage, flexible generation, and energy infrastructure solutions for businesses and communities across the U.S. and Canada. The company has more than 11 GW of power generation in operation or under construction across North America, representing $11 billion of capital employed. Through this portfolio, ENGIE North America delivers low-cost, reliable energy to meet rapidly rising power demand, supporting critical operations across the economy, including those of leading technology and consumer companies. ENGIE North America is part of ENGIE, a global energy company with 98,000 employees across 30 countries and the world's leading provider of long-term renewable energy solutions for corporate customers. ENGIE is publicly traded (ENGI) on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges. For more information, visit www.engie-na.com or www.linkedin.com/company/engie-north-america-inc.

ENGIE HQ Press contact:

Geof Koss

Email: [email protected]

About ERCG

Energy Research Consulting Group [ERCG] provides business intelligence and consulting services to energy market participants on entry strategies, investment opportunities, and market and policy dynamics. For more information about ERCG's experience, research, and consulting offerings, please visit www.ercg-us.com.

SOURCE Engie North America Inc.