ENGIE and Ares Partnership Further Expands with Addition of 730 MW Portfolio of New U.S. Solar and Wind Assets

Additional Portfolio Brings Overall Relationship to 4.3 GW of Investment in U.S. Solar, Wind and Storage Assets

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGIE North America (ENGIE) announced that it has further expanded its partnership with Ares Infrastructure Opportunities funds (Ares) with an additional 730 MW (0.730 GW) portfolio. ENGIE will retain a controlling share in the portfolio and will continue to operate and manage the assets.

The portfolio consists of one additional wind and two solar projects in operation across ERCOT, Texas' electric grid operator.

"The continued growth of our relationship with Ares reflects the strength of ENGIE's portfolio of assets and our track record of delivering, operating and financing growth in the U.S. despite challenging circumstances," said Dave Carroll, CEO and Chief Renewables Officer, ENGIE North America. "The addition of another 730 MW of generation to our existing relationship reflects the commitment both ENGIE and Ares have to meeting growing demand for power in the U.S. and our willingness to invest in meeting those needs."

ENGIE is a leading developer of renewable energy with more than 11 GW of renewable generation and energy storage projects currently in operation or under construction across the United States and Canada. Globally, ENGIE has 52.7 GW of renewables and storage in operation, and targeting 95 GW by 2030.

This transaction supports ENGIE's strategy of continued investment in North America by deepening its partnership with a leading infrastructure investor, recycling capital to facilitate continued expansion of renewable generation to meet strong demand for power in the U.S.

"ENGIE has been an exceptional partner in our efforts to invest in high-quality infrastructure assets across attractive U.S. markets, and we are pleased to build on our relationship with this latest portfolio acquisition," said Steve Porto, Partner in Ares Infrastructure Opportunities.

About ENGIE North America

Based in Houston, Texas, ENGIE North America Inc. is a regional hub of ENGIE, a major player in the energy transition, whose purpose is to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral economy. With 98,000 employees in 30 countries, the Group covers the entire energy value chain, from production to infrastructures and sales. ENGIE combines complementary activities: renewable electricity and green gas production, flexibility assets (notably batteries), gas and electricity transmission and distribution networks, local energy infrastructures (heating and cooling networks) and the supply of energy to local authorities and businesses. Every year, ENGIE invests more than $10 billion to drive forward the energy transition and achieve its net zero carbon goal by 2045. ENGIE (ENGI), is listed on the Paris and Brussels Stock Exchanges. For more information on ENGIE in North America, please visit our website at www.engie-na.com or our LinkedIn page at www.linkedin.com/company/engie-north-america-inc.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to advance our stakeholders' long-term goals by providing flexible capital that supports businesses and creates value for our investors and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of September 30, 2025, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had over $595 billion of assets under management, with operations across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

Contacts:

ENGIE North America

Michael Clingan, External Relations

[email protected]

832-745-6057

Ares Management

Jacob Silber | Brennan O'Toole

[email protected]

SOURCE Engie North America Inc.