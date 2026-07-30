Engineersmind Opens First European Office in Dublin, Reports Nearly 50% Growth in Production AI Deployments During First Half of 2026

The company deepened its focus on healthcare, financial services and insurance while reducing average enterprise AI deployment time from 14 weeks to under six.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineersmind Corp., an AI-native platform company for regulated industries, today announced several business and product milestones for the first half of 2026, including the opening of its first European office in Dublin and growth in production AI deployments across healthcare, wealth management and insurance. During the first half of 2026, production AI deployments increased from approximately 25 to 37 enterprise customers as the company continued its transition from technology services to a platform-led business.

"We're seeing a very different conversation with customers today," said Deb Misra, Founder and CEO of Engineersmind. "A year ago, the focus was on whether AI could work. Today it's about getting it into production quickly, with the governance, compliance and auditability enterprises need. We've spent the last decade building for exactly those environments, and this year's results—37 production deployments, many live in under six weeks—show that organizations are looking for AI they can actually trust and operate at scale."

First-Half 2026 Milestones

Opened first European office in Dublin - Dublin provides Engineersmind with a permanent European Union base, bringing the company closer to customers across the region. The office will support delivery, customer engagement and hiring as organizations prepare for AI regulations, including the EU AI Act, while helping regulated industries address data residency and governance requirements across financial services and healthcare.

Increased production AI deployments from approximately 25 to 37 enterprise customers, representing nearly 50% growth — with deployments spanning healthcare, financial services and insurance and supported by the company's industry platforms: Fylix for wealth management, InsuredDesk for insurance and CxHealth for healthcare.

Reduced average enterprise AI deployment time from approximately 14 weeks to under six weeks— Driven by a model-agnostic architecture and a reusable governance framework with built-in audit trails, human-in-the-loop controls and compliance policy enforcement, enabling faster implementation without compromising compliance.

Processed more than 4 million AI-assisted interactions each month across client environments — The interactions span document classification, claims intake and routing, and customer engagement workflows across its Fylix, InsuredDesk and CxHealth platforms.

Accelerated Middle East growth, deepening engagements across healthcare, financial services, and public-sector organizations in the region.

Grew to approximately 250 professionals across the United States, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and India.

The company also continues to serve select clients in retail, logistics, and enterprise technology as emerging verticals.

Customer and Regional Perspective

"One of our biggest concerns was staying TCPA compliant while expanding customer engagement," said Blake Armentano, CEO of Revi. "Engineersmind gave us the consent management and guardrails we needed to put AI in front of customers with confidence. We increased engagement without adding headcount, and every interaction is fully traceable."

Ireland was a natural choice for our first European office because of its strong technology ecosystem, deep engineering talent and proximity to the regulated industries we serve across the EU. As organizations across Europe prepare for the EU AI Act, our governance-first platforms are well positioned to help them meet those requirements, and we're expanding our engineering and client delivery teams in Dublin to support that demand.

Looking Ahead

In the second half of 2026, Engineersmind plans to expand its three industry platforms while continuing to invest in the governance and operational capabilities that support enterprise AI deployment.

Fylix , the company's wealth management platform, will expand advisor intelligence and client engagement capabilities for financial advisory firms, including deeper integrations across custodial and portfolio data providers.

, the company's wealth management platform, will expand advisor intelligence and client engagement capabilities for financial advisory firms, including deeper integrations across custodial and portfolio data providers. InsuredDesk, the company's insurance platform, will expand AI-assisted policyholder engagement and claims intake for independent agencies, with built-in compliance controls, including TCPA consent management, across outbound workflows.

the company's insurance platform, will expand AI-assisted policyholder engagement and claims intake for independent agencies, with built-in compliance controls, including TCPA consent management, across outbound workflows. CxHealth, the company's healthcare platform, will expand payer and provider capabilities, including claims and enrollment automation, with HIPAA-aligned data handling embedded at the field level.

The company also plans to engage leading industry analyst firms to help inform its platform roadmap and benchmark its governance framework against emerging enterprise AI standards.

In addition, Engineersmind intends to extend its automation portfolio into physical operations through a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, bringing the same governance-first architecture that underpins its software platforms to robotic deployments in logistics, warehouse operations, healthcare facilities, etc.

About Engineersmind Corp.

Founded in 2016, Engineersmind is a SOC 2 Type II certified AI-native platform company serving regulated industries across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and India. Its platforms — Fylix for wealth management, InsuredDesk for insurance, and CxHealth for healthcare — embed governance, auditability, and compliance controls directly into production AI systems, helping enterprises deploy AI securely, responsibly, and at scale. For more information, visit engineersmind.com.

Media Contact: Businesswire

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SOURCE Engineersmind