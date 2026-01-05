EngineersMind Concludes a Transformational 2025 and Announces AI-First Global Growth Strategy for 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EngineersMind Corp., a global technology services and product engineering company, today announced the successful completion of a landmark year of growth and execution in 2025 and unveiled its strategic roadmap for 2026, centered on artificial intelligence, data science, and global expansion.

2025 Performance Highlights

During 2025, EngineersMind delivered strong, measurable progress across leadership, talent, operations, technology investment, and client growth.

The company strengthened its leadership team with key executive hires, including senior sales leadership that expanded its U.S. sales organization and accelerated new customer acquisition. EngineersMind also completed its first large-scale fresher hiring initiative, welcoming more than 20 high-potential engineers and establishing a sustainable pipeline for long-term talent development.

EngineersMind successfully expanded operations into the Middle East, maturing its global operating and delivery model. Strategic additions to the operations organization significantly enhanced process rigor, delivery governance, and client engagement execution across regions.

The company continued to invest in advanced engineering capabilities, including data engineering, artificial intelligence, and robotics. These investments positioned EngineersMind to support increasingly complex, data-intensive, and mission-critical enterprise workloads.

Client momentum accelerated throughout the year, with EngineersMind reporting more than 200% growth in its client base. The company achieved significant progress across multiple platforms and client engagements spanning financial services, healthcare, public sector, and enterprise technology.

EngineersMind also strengthened its global brand presence by participating in major industry events, including Becker's Healthcare Conference in Chicago and GITEX Global in Dubai.

2026 Strategic Outlook

Looking ahead to 2026, EngineersMind plans to accelerate its growth trajectory through expanded geographic presence, product innovation, and AI-driven solutions.

Key initiatives for 2026 include:

Expansion across the Middle East

Launch of European operations in Q2 2026

Large-scale healthcare, retail, and logistics engagements

Transition into an AI-core, data science-led product company

Continued investment in talent, marketing, and employee engagement

"Our performance in 2025 reflects disciplined execution, strong leadership, and a commitment to engineering excellence," said Deb Misra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EngineersMind.

About EngineersMind Corp.

EngineersMind Corp. is a global technology services and product engineering company specializing in AI-driven digital transformation, data engineering, healthcare and financial services platforms, and mission-critical enterprise systems.

