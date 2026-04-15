ENGWE Marks 12th Anniversary with Major US Sale and All-New 3.0 Series Debut

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NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- E-bike innovator ENGWE has officially launched its 12th Anniversary celebration today, marking the occasion with its most significant sale of the year and the highly anticipated US debut of the 3.0 Series. From now until May 6, American riders can access record-breaking discounts on the next generation of smart, comfortable, and efficient electric mobility.

The Star of the Show: L20 3.0

Smarter Security, Greater Freedom

Winner of the iF and French Design Awards, the L20 3.0 is the ultimate "Comfortable Utility" e-bike for American neighborhoods. Already widely recognized in Europe and gaining strong traction among urban riders, it has become a popular choice thanks to its comfort and practicality. As the smartest compact model featuring a Full Suspension System, it ensures a truly fatigue-free ride.

Intelligent Safety: Integrated IOT module with GPS tracking and anti-theft alerts via the ENGWE App.

Integrated IOT module with GPS tracking and anti-theft alerts via the ENGWE App. Integrated Comfort: Full suspension and UL-certified hidden LG battery design for a smooth, premium experience.

Full suspension and UL-certified hidden LG battery design for a smooth, premium experience. Confident Power: 90Nm torque for easy climbing and 8A Fast Charging (full charge in just 2 hours).

The Efficiency Beast: EP-2 3.0

For the practical commuter, the EP-2 3.0 debuts today as the "Most Efficient Beast for Everyday Riding." Designed for daily errands and urban commuting, it features a powerful 1500W peak motor, an intelligent anti-theft system, and long-range capability with UL-certified fast charging. Its compact folding design makes storage and transport effortless for city riders. Building on the momentum of the M20 3.0 launched this March, which has been well received in the market, the EP-2 3.0 further strengthens ENGWE's offering for high-demand urban mobility users.

Anniversary Sales & Exclusive Launch Offers

Smarter Security, Greater Freedom. To celebrate 12 years of innovation, ENGWE is launching its largest annual promotion across the 3.0 Series, offering limited-time anniversary deals, bundled accessory benefits, and exclusive post-purchase rewards for early adopters. The campaign is designed to increase overall ownership value while making high-performance electric mobility more accessible to US riders.

A limited number of anniversary gift boxes will also be available for select early orders, further reinforcing ENGWE's commitment to rewarding its global community at this milestone moment.

An ENGWE spokesperson noted that the 12th anniversary represents a key milestone in the company's global expansion, with the 3.0 Series serving as a core growth driver in the US market. "This campaign is more than a celebration—it reflects our long-term commitment to the US and our mission to accelerate the adoption of smarter, more efficient electric mobility solutions," the spokesperson said.

Visit the ENGWE official website to explore these limited-time anniversary offers and exclusive rewards.

SOURCE ENGWE