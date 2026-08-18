ENGWE Previews the Future of All-Terrain Riding with the Upcoming E26 3.0 Dual-Motor ATB

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE is accelerating its U.S. market expansion with an expanded lineup of next-generation e-bikes, including the M20 3.0, L20 3.0, EP-2 3.0, and the recently launched L16, a long-range e-bike designed to provide a practical alternative for everyday transportation.

Building on this momentum, ENGWE will officially introduce the E26 3.0, its first dual-motor all-terrain e-bike and the latest evolution of its flagship ATB platform, on September 2, marking a major step forward in the brand's pursuit of greater power, capability, and outdoor exploration.

The all-terrain e-bike category is entering a new phase as riders increasingly expect more versatility from their bikes. Beyond traditional trail riding, today's riders want the ability to move confidently across mixed environments, including city streets, gravel roads, steep climbs, beaches, and off-road terrain. As riding scenarios become more demanding, traditional single-motor systems can face limitations in maintaining strong traction and consistent power delivery.

Dual-motor technology is emerging as a new solution, providing power through both the front and rear wheels to enhance traction, climbing ability, and overall riding confidence across challenging surfaces.

Built on the foundation of the E26 Series, originally launched in 2023, the E26 3.0 introduces ENGWE's first dual-motor ATB platform, designed to deliver a new level of all-terrain performance. Developed around the philosophy that "all-terrain capability begins with power," the E26 3.0 combines enhanced power, stability, and versatility for riders seeking more freedom beyond paved roads. said a company spokesperson.

ENGWE E26 3.0 Key highlights include:

Dual-Motor Performance: Equipped with a dual-motor system delivering 600W × 2 rated power, up to 2000W peak power, and 160Nm maximum torque for stronger acceleration, climbing capability, and improved traction.

Equipped with a dual-motor system delivering 600W × 2 rated power, up to 2000W peak power, and 160Nm maximum torque for stronger acceleration, climbing capability, and improved traction. Confident All-Terrain Control: Featuring 120mm front suspension, 80mm rear travel, and 26×4.0" puncture-resistant fat tires to handle diverse riding conditions.

Featuring 120mm front suspension, 80mm rear travel, and 26×4.0" puncture-resistant fat tires to handle diverse riding conditions. Long-Range Adventure Capability: Powered by a 960Wh battery with up to 100 miles of range for extended exploration.

Powered by a 960Wh battery with up to 100 miles of range for extended exploration. Built for Real-World Utility: Supporting up to 400 lbs payload capacity with a 150 lbs rear rack capacity.

Supporting up to 400 lbs payload capacity with a 150 lbs rear rack capacity. Adaptive Riding Experience: Offering flexible riding modes, including torque and cadence sensor switching, cruise control, and hydraulic disc brakes for enhanced control.

More details about the ENGWE E26 3.0 all-terrain ebike, including full specifications and availability, will be revealed at its official launch on September 2. For the latest updates, visit ENGWE's official website.

SOURCE ENGWE