Enhanced Botanicals Introduces Green Care Medical Brand

HURRICANE, Utah, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced Botanicals, the consumer brand division of Green Rock Hemp Holdings, is proud to introduce Green Care Medical, a line of full-spectrum CBD products made from hemp grown by its farming partners and processed at Red Mesa Science & Refining, its ISO 9001:2015 certified facility.

Green Care Medical CBD

"Our team of clinicians and pharmacists formulated Green Care Medical's full-spectrum CBD products so we could confidently answer the question, 'What line of CBD products do you recommend?'" stated Dr. George Gavrilos, co-founder and practicing cardiac critical care pharmacist. "Our goal is to provide consumers access to safe, effective CBD options to optimize their health and wellness."

The Green Care Medical product line currently includes a proprietary Active Formula™, intended for everyday use to address temporary exercise soreness, occasional stress and tension; a proprietary Sleep Formula™, which helps achieve restful, restorative, quality sleep; as well as a topical Freeze Formula™ for pain and inflammation.

"We are thrilled to add another quality CBD brand to our product portfolio," stated Joseph Cachey, Chief Executive Officer, Green Rock Hemp Holdings. "Green Care products are physician formulated, pharmacist recommended, patient tested, and manufactured using our industry-leading extraction, distillation, and isolation processes to maximize quality, consistency, and efficiency," he added. The products are tested twice, at independent laboratories, for safety, purity, and quality.

