Enhanced CEO Maxmilian Martin Publishes Post-Games Shareholder Letter Via Substack

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Enhanced

May 27, 2026, 08:06 ET

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced (NYSE: ENHA), the elite sports competition and personalized performance products company's Chief Executive Officer Maximilian Martin has published a shareholder letter via his Substack. Shareholders, analysts, journalists and fans are encouraged to read it by clicking here.

Direct Link: https://maximilianbmartin.substack.com/p/the-inaugural-enhanced-games

About The Enhanced Games

The Enhanced Games champion scientiﬁc innovation and integrity in elite sporting competition. Enhanced believes in an objective, evidence-based approach to competition, one that celebrates athletic excellence and unlocks athletes' full potential. The Enhanced Games is not only creating a sporting event that is thrilling for spectators but also a beacon for scientiﬁc transparency and athlete welfare. By putting athletes ﬁrst, it gives them the opportunity to reach their full potential and be compensated accordingly, all while ensuring their safety through rigorous medical supervision and scientiﬁc oversight. The inaugural Enhanced Games were held on May 24, 2026 at a purpose-built competition complex at Resorts World Las Vegas. The Games offered unprecedented ﬁnancial incentives to athletes.

Media Contact:
Chris Jones, Chief Communications Officer
[email protected]

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