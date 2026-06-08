ENHANCED GAMES SUCCESS DRIVING SIGNIFICANT GROWTH FOR "LIVE ENHANCED" CONSUMER PLATFORM

Athlete-Led Creative & Personal Best Messaging Validating Company's Flywheel Strategy

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced (NYSE: ENHA), the elite sports competition and personalized performance products company drew significant global attention and marked an important step in building the company's sports, health and performance platform. Between January and May 2026, Enhanced was featured nearly 4,000 times by independent media outlets worldwide. These publications reached a combined 16.7 billion total unique monthly visitors (UVM). In addition, global broadcast coverage delivered an estimated reach of approximately 932 million people. Combined with extensive social media engagement, the Enhanced Games reached and engaged more than one billion people worldwide and increased Enhanced's owned-media audience by 884% compared to the prior four-month period.

Importantly, the unprecedented awareness generated by the Games is translating into measurable business results for Live Enhanced, the company's consumer health platform. The Company is seeing materially improved marketing efficiency, providing direct evidence of the flywheel between the sports and consumer businesses.

"On May 24th, the world tuned in to watch the Enhanced Games. Now we are beginning to see that attention convert into new customers, generating revenue growth across our consumer platform," said Maximilian Martin, CEO of Enhanced.

"As a performance marketing agency, we run campaigns for many consumer brands. Enhanced's athlete-led campaigns are among the most efficient we have seen, consistently outperforming traditional advertising while driving exceptional engagement," said Dean Rojas, Co-Founder of Gassed, Enhanced's marketing partner.

Athlete-Led Content Significantly Outperforming Traditional Advertising

The defining stories of the inaugural Enhanced Games were the extraordinary personal-best performances delivered by athletes. At an average age of 30, competing athletes achieved 21 personal bests, with many surpassing marks they had set a decade or more earlier.

For example, Megan Romano set her previous personal best in the 50m freestyle (24.98) on July 16, 2013. Nearly 13 years later, at the inaugural Enhanced Games, she broke it with a 24.55. She is now performing better than she did in her early twenties after only a few months of enhanced training. Her result shows what is possible with medical enhancement and has made her the blueprint for aging on her own terms.

"Not only am I in the best shape of my life, but I also feel better and happier than ever before," said Romano. "I am incredibly grateful for the support I have received from Enhanced and my message to everyone is simple: strive every day to become the best version of yourself. Don't let your twenties be the best years of your life. Make sure your thirties, forties, and beyond are even better. The products and services available through the Live Enhanced telehealth platform can be powerful tools to help you get there. I encourage everyone to try it for themselves."

These stories of recovery, longevity, resilience, and renewed performance are resonating strongly with consumers and are emerging as a powerful driver of engagement for Live Enhanced. The company has found that athlete-led creative is materially outperforming traditional non-athlete advertising across key marketing metrics, including engagement and conversion.

Creating a New Category at the Intersection of Sports, Health, and Longevity

Enhanced believes it is establishing a unique position within the consumer health landscape. While much of the direct-to-consumer health industry focuses on helping customers recover from a problem, e.g. weight gain, hair loss, or other conditions and get them back to their baseline, Live Enhanced is designed for individuals seeking to optimize performance beyond their baseline in the areas of recovery, longevity, vitality, and overall health.

"Our customers are not simply looking to restore lost health. They are looking to maximize human potential and become the healthiest, strongest, and most resilient versions of themselves," said Martin. "We believe this represents a distinct category within consumer health, and one we intend to lead."

Sports Business Already Demonstrating Significant Commercial Potential

The company emphasizes that the Enhanced Games are not merely a marketing vehicle for Live Enhanced. The sports business is designed to become a substantial standalone business in its own right, generating revenue from sponsorships, media rights, events, and related commercial opportunities.

Even in its inaugural year, when many big brands held back because of the controversial concept, the company secured approximately $32 million of sponsorship contract value, with a growing pipeline of brands expressing interest following the inaugural Games. Management believes sponsorship demand will accelerate meaningfully as a result of the event's unprecedented reach and engagement. The company intends to announce additional events and initiatives throughout the year as it continues building what it believes can become one of the world's most valuable sports and performance brands.

"I believe the combination of our exciting and scaling sports franchise which engaged more than one billion people globally and drove meaningful sponsorship revenue in year one, with our Live Enhanced consumer platform that is showing strong customer demand and could potentially benefit from product expansion through regulatory tailwinds in the peptide space, creates a powerful foundation for long-term growth for Enhanced," added Martin. "We are encouraged by the average order size of new customers in their first order, an early signal we believe demonstrates that the Enhanced brand is resonating and deemed trustworthy, a key consumer consideration when it comes to personal healthcare. Our inaugural Games were not the culmination of our vision, but merely the beginning of how we intend to scale both businesses."

The Company expects to provide a more fulsome update on the Live Enhanced platform with its Q2 results, expected in mid-August.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "will," "may," "could," "should," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the level and durability of consumer demand for the Live Enhanced platform; the relationship between Enhanced Games performances and consumer conversion; advertising and marketing performance metrics; order value and customer spending metrics; the Company's flywheel model; and the Company's plans for future segment disclosure.

Conversion, order value, and related operating metrics referenced herein are preliminary, unaudited, reflect a limited early operating period, and are not necessarily indicative of future performance. Such metrics are not measures defined under U.S. GAAP and should not be interpreted as revenue or as a substitute for GAAP measures.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-4 (as amended) and any subsequent filings, available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

About Gassed

Gassed is a creative and performance marketing agency that builds and scales paid-media programs for high-growth consumer brands, including direct-to-consumer health, wellness, and telehealth. The agency combines in-house creative production with proprietary analytics across Meta, YouTube, TikTok, and other platforms to drive efficient customer acquisition. Gassed's founders include early operators behind the rise of Dr. Squatch.

About Enhanced Group, Inc.

Enhanced (NYSE: ENHA) is an elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike access to products that optimize their health, performance and recovery. The Live Enhanced platform provides consumers access to products, and protocols that optimize health, longevity and vitality. As a premium brand, Enhanced aims to revolutionize and lead the Performance Medicine category. For more information about mission of Enhanced please visit www.enhanced.com

About The Enhanced Games

The Enhanced Games champion scientific innovation and integrity in elite sporting competition. Enhanced believes in an objective, evidence-based approach to competition, one that celebrates athletic excellence and unlocks athletes' full potential. The Enhanced Games is a sporting event that is thrilling for spectators but also a beacon for scientific transparency and athlete welfare. By putting athletes first, gives them the opportunity to reach their full potential and be compensated accordingly, all while ensuring their safety through rigorous medical supervision and scientific oversight. The inaugural Enhanced Games occurred on May 24, 2026 at a purpose-built competition complex at Resorts World Las Vegas. The Games offered unprecedented financial incentives to athletes.

Investor Contact

Asia Gilbert, Head of Investor Relations

Enhanced Group, Inc. [email protected]

Media Contact

Chris Jones, Chief Communications Officer

Enhanced Group, Inc. [email protected]

SOURCE Enhanced