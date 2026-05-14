Enhanced Partners with Public to Bring Exclusive Experiences to its US Members

Partnership unites two companies challenging closed, gatekept systems, in finance and in sports, ahead of the inaugural Enhanced Games

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced, (NYSE: ENHA) the elite sports competition and consumer products company, today announced announced a partnership with Public, the company building the Agentic Brokerage.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment from both companies around performance and innovation. The people who follow the next era of human performance most closely should be among the first to participate in the companies building it. The partnership will kick off with the Enhanced Games the company's inaugural competition held in Las Vegas on May 24th and includes co-branded content, activations, and broadcast integrations. Additionally, the Enhanced Games will be featured in Public's app experience and editorial arm, The Rundown.

"What drew us to Enhanced is that we're wired the same way. Both companies are relentlessly focused on innovation and performance, and believe that transparency and access are key to earning people's trust," said Zach Dioneda, VP of Marketing at Public. "For us, that means giving our members access to a world-class investing platform, with a wide range of asset classes, tools, and features, all with transparency at every turn. We saw that same ethos in Enhanced from the start."

"The decisions you make about how a company is capitalized and who gets access to that capital story are critical to the business you're building," said Sid Banthiya, Chief Financial Officer at Enhanced. "We're building a sports and consumer products company that will usher in the era of personalized performance for both elite athletes and everyday consumers alike. Public's platform for everyday investors offers access to private and alternative markets alongside institutions, and they deliver it with the same transparency-first ethos that is aligned to our core tenet of medical supervision,"

Public is giving away one VIP double pass for the Enhanced Games in the purpose-built 2500 seat arena on the grounds of Resorts World in Las Vegas. Members will have the opportunity to win premium seating for the competition, a live performance by The Killers, and access to the invite-only after-party at Zouk Nightclub to close it all out*.

*All investing involves risk. Brokerage services for US listed securities, options and bonds in a self-directed brokerage account are offered by Open to the Public Investing Inc, member FINRA & SIPC. Not investment advice. See official rules for other ways to enter.

About Public

Public is the world's first Agentic Brokerage. Investors use AI and a vast variety of asset classes, from stocks and bonds to crypto and options, to build portfolios for the long haul. Launched in 2019, Public has been trusted with billions in assets of affluent investors. Headquartered in New York City, it's raised over $400M from investors like Accel and Tiger Global.

About Enhanced Group, Inc.

Enhanced Group, Inc. (NYSE: ENHA) is an elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike access to products that optimize their health, performance and recovery. The Enhanced Performance Product line provides consumers access to products, and protocols that optimize health, longevity and vitality. As a premium brand, Enhanced aims to revolutionize and lead the Performance Medicine category.

About The Enhanced Games

The Enhanced Games will champion scientific innovation and integrity in elite sporting competition. Enhanced believes in an objective, evidence-based approach to competition, one that celebrates athletic excellence and unlocks athletes' full potential. The Enhanced Games is not only creating a sporting event that is thrilling for spectators but also a beacon for scientific transparency and athlete welfare. By putting athletes first, it gives them the opportunity to reach their full potential and be compensated accordingly, all while ensuring their safety through rigorous medical supervision and scientific oversight. The inaugural Enhanced Games will take place on May 24, 2026 and will be held at a purpose-built competition complex at Resorts World Las Vegas. The Games will offer unprecedented financial incentives to athletes.

Contact

Asia Gilbert, Head of Investor Relations, Enhanced

[email protected]

Chris Jones, Chief Communications Officer, Enhanced

[email protected]

Rachel Livingston, Director of Communications, Public

[email protected]

SOURCE Enhanced