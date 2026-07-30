Enlil Posts Strongest Quarter Yet, Fueled by New Customer Wins and Deeper Expansion Within Existing Customers

Five new customers in Q2 and 13 in the first half of 2026 — including expansion and multi-year agreements with current customers — underscore Enlil's growth trajectory and leadership in MedTech development traceability.

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlil, Inc., the AI-powered development traceability platform built for medical device and life sciences organizations, today announced the strongest revenue quarter in the company's history. During Q2 2026, Enlil added five new customers while existing customers renewed, expanded their user bases, and adopted additional Enlil capabilities across engineering, product development, manufacturing, and artificial intelligence.

"Q1 established a new pace for Enlil, and Q2 showed that momentum is compounding," said Nader Fathi, CEO of Enlil. "What stands out this quarter isn't just the new logos — it's how quickly existing customers are expanding their footprint with us, from user counts to entirely new capabilities like Ask Lily and Milestone View. MedTech companies are increasingly choosing Enlil not as another point solution, but as the connected development foundation they can build on from startup through scale."

Enlil posts strongest quarter yet, driven by new customer wins and deeper expansion within existing customers. Post this

Customer Growth That Compounds

Enlil's Q2 results show that its growth is coming not only from new customers, but also from existing customers expanding their use of the platform as their organizations and product programs mature.

Swan EndoSurgical Robotics, which initially licensed Enlil in July 2025 for document-control implementation, renewed its subscription for an additional multi-year term and expanded its user base. Swan is also broadening its use of Enlil through the addition of the SolidWorks API, Milestone View, and Ask Lily, Enlil's cross-cutting AI capability.

More broadly, Q2 reflected a growing pattern across Enlil's existing customer base: customers are increasing the number of users on the platform while expanding their adoption of Enlil modules, integrations, and AI-powered capabilities. As organizations move beyond their initial implementations, they are extending Enlil to additional teams and incorporating more of the platform into their engineering, product development, and manufacturing operations. This deepening adoption underscores the value customers place on Enlil's flexibility, service, and connected technology, and demonstrates the platform's ability to scale alongside MedTech companies as their teams, programs, and operational needs grow.

A Common Development Foundation for MedTech Innovation Ecosystems

Advanced NanoTherapies (ANT) selected Enlil in Q2, further strengthening the company's position as a development traceability platform of choice for MedTech incubators, accelerators, and innovation hubs.

ANT is a portfolio company of T45 Labs, a Silicon Valley-based MedTech incubator and investment platform that builds acquisition-ready cardiovascular companies. VahatiCor and NuevoSono, also part of T45 Labs' current portfolio, have been using Enlil for more than two years. Now, ANT has joined them on the platform.

"At T45 Labs, we aim to give our teams the infrastructure they need to move breakthrough cardiovascular technology forward quickly, while maintaining the highest standards," said Marwan Berrada-Sounni, Founder and Managing Partner of T45 Labs. "Enlil offers our companies a flexible, connected foundation for quality, product development, and traceability. Teams can keep up momentum and meet FDA requirements simultaneously. With Advanced NanoTherapies now joining Enlil, along with VahatiCor and NuevoSono, our portfolio companies can build on a shared platform that supports their growth."

For innovation organizations supporting multiple companies at different stages of development, a shared platform can create consistency without forcing every team into the same operating model. Enlil allows each company to configure its own workflows and controls while benefiting from a unified approach to traceability, regulatory readiness, and product information.

A Competitive Win Built on Flexibility and Partnership

Los Angeles Biosciences (LABS), a surgical solutions startup founded in 2024 and entering its next stage of growth following a seed funding round, signed a three-year agreement with Enlil.

LABS selected Enlil after discontinuing the implementation of a competing QMS solution. The competitive replacement reflects a broader pattern Enlil first highlighted in its Q1 results: rapidly growing MedTech organizations are moving away from rigid or siloed systems in favor of an integrated platform that can adapt to their processes, and a technology partner that understands the operating realities of an emerging medical device company.

"As LABS entered its next stage of growth, we needed more than a software checklist—we needed a platform that could be configured around the way our team develops products and a partner we trusted to move with us," said Derya Kelter, Co-Founder and CEO of Los Angeles Biosciences. "Enlil brings quality, product lifecycle management, and development traceability together in one connected system. Equally important, the Enlil team approached the process with integrity, transparency, responsiveness, and a practical understanding of what a fast-growing MedTech company needs. That approach increasingly differentiated Enlil from the competing solution we had initially selected and was a key factor in our decision to discontinue that implementation and make a long-term commitment to Enlil."

Technology Leadership That Expands With the Customer

Enlil's Q2 customer activity also highlights the distinction between a traditional quality-management application and a true development traceability platform.

Customers are increasingly expanding beyond document control into engineering integrations, milestone management, product lifecycle processes, and AI-powered discovery. By connecting requirements, design outputs, risk, quality, parts, builds, suppliers, manufacturing, and change activity around a unified system of record, Enlil gives teams continuous visibility into how product decisions affect development and compliance.

That connected data foundation powers Ask Lily, which surfaces information and insights across the product lifecycle rather than being limited to a single repository or function. It also supports Milestone View, which turns development milestones into evidence-backed decision gates by bringing progress, documentation, and cross-functional readiness into a single, traceable view. Integrations with engineering tools such as SolidWorks further connect mechanical design with controlled product records, helping reduce downstream gaps in change management and traceability.

For growing MedTech companies, the result is a platform that can begin with an immediate quality or documentation need and expand as the organization adds people, programs, and operational complexity.

Enlil closes the first half of 2026 with a growing customer base, deeper adoption inside existing accounts, and an expanding platform footprint across the medical device development lifecycle, the combination the company points to as evidence of a durable growth model heading into the second half of the year.

About Enlil`

Enlil is a cloud-native AI-driven development traceability platform built for medical device and life sciences organizations. Designed to support regulatory readiness across the product lifecycle, Enlil connects quality, regulatory, R&D, manufacturing, and operations teams around a unified system of record. By structuring product data for traceability, auditability, and real-time visibility, Enlil helps MedTech innovators manage complexity, reduce risk, and scale compliance from concept through commercialization. Learn more at enlil.com.

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Media Contacts

Christine Pearsall

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SOURCE Enlil, Inc.