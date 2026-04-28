Enlil Announces Strategic Alliance with OVA Solutions to Solve MedTech's Costliest Documentation Problem

New alliance between Enlil's AI-powered traceability platform and OVA Solutions' medical device engineering firm targets the "build first, document later" pattern, where even a single undocumented $14 part change can spiral into $180K in rework and a four-month program delay.

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlil, the AI-powered development traceability platform built for medical device and life sciences organizations, today announced a strategic alliance with OVA Solutions, a medical device R&D firm whose team of 62 engineers has delivered more than 200 devices across FDA Class I through III. The alliance is designed to address one of the most expensive and preventable problems in MedTech: the gap between what engineering teams build and what their compliance documentation captures, a gap that routinely costs device makers between $100,000 and $200,000 and three to six months of program delay before they ever reach FDA's desk.

Build Fast, Document Never, Pay Twice

Every experienced MedTech operator recognizes the pattern. An engineering team builds a working prototype, iterates quickly, swaps sensors, rewrites firmware, and revises the PCB layout a dozen times. Months later, someone opens the design history folder and finds a collection of PDFs, Slack threads, and screenshots dated the previous quarter. The requirements trace matrix does not exist. The risk analysis references a version of the device that no longer does.

Alliance tackles the costliest "build first, document later" issue in MedTech, a preventable industry problem. Post this

Reconstructing that documentation typically runs between $100,000 and $200,000 and adds three to six months to the submission timeline. And in almost every case, it was entirely avoidable.

"We have taken more than 200 devices through development across FDA Class I through III, and the pattern is always the same. Teams that document as they build get to submission in half the time. Teams that build first and document later end up paying twice for the same work — once to build and once to explain what they built," said Lisa Voronkova, PhD, CEO of OVA Solutions and author of Hardware Bible: Build a Medical Device from Scratch.

The $14 Part That Cost $180,000

The stakes are concrete. In one recent program, a medical device team was developing a closed-loop thermal therapy device with ±0.3°C temperature regulation and a dual-redundant safety architecture. The program had cleared animal studies and was preparing for pre-submission.

Then the temperature sensor specified in the original design went end-of-life.

An engineer identified a drop-in replacement with equivalent accuracy specs, validated it on the bench, updated the schematic, and kept building. The change was technically sound. It was also undocumented. When the team assembled the design history file, the discrepancy surfaced in a trace-to-BOM review.

What followed was four months and roughly $180,000 in engineering and regulatory work: reconstructing the change rationale, re-running the risk impact analysis, re-verifying the thermal control loop with the new sensor in-loop, and rewriting the affected sections of the DHF. The part itself cost fourteen dollars.

The part change took an afternoon. The paperwork to justify it took a quarter.

This is not an edge case. It is the predictable consequence of treating documentation as a closing task rather than a continuous one — and it is the problem the Enlil–OVA Solutions alliance is built to eliminate.

Traceability Built In, Not Bolted On

Enlil's platform was designed from the ground up for exactly this failure mode. Requirements management, design controls, risk documentation, change management, and regulatory submission preparation live in a single AI-powered environment — one where a design history file grows alongside the product in real time rather than being reconstructed under deadline pressure.

"For modern medical devices, the product lifecycle doesn't start at regulatory submission — it starts at the first sketch on a whiteboard. Enlil ensures that every decision from that first sketch forward is captured, traced, and audit-ready, so that by the time a team reaches verification and validation, roughly 80 percent of their regulatory submission package is already assembled," said Nader Fathi, CEO of Enlil.

For the medical device engineering teams OVA Solutions works with — ranging from early-stage startups to established OEMs — the implication is straightforward: requirements stay current as designs evolve, hazard analyses update alongside engineering decisions, and quality and regulatory functions work from the same system of record throughout development rather than inheriting a documentation backlog at handoff.

"MedTech innovators are under constant pressure to move faster without sacrificing compliance or product quality. Our alliance with OVA Solutions brings together Enlil's intelligent, purpose-built traceability platform and OVA's deep engineering capability to help teams create a more seamless bridge between product design, documentation, and regulatory readiness — so promising technologies don't get stuck in process drag," added Fathi.

An Alliance Timed to a Tightening Regulatory Landscape

The Enlil–OVA Solutions alliance arrives as documentation expectations across the regulatory landscape continue to rise. FDA's transition to QMSR harmonizes U.S. device regulation with ISO 13485 and raises the bar on design control documentation for every company seeking clearance. The agency's eSTAR electronic submission format requires structured, traceable data that most early-stage teams are not positioned to produce at the time of submission. In parallel, EU MDR and IVDR continue to tighten technical documentation and post-market surveillance requirements for CE marking.

For device makers still treating documentation as an afterthought, the regulatory environment is becoming measurably less forgiving. The programs that arrive at FDA's desk with complete, traceable design histories move faster, cost less, and encounter fewer surprises. The ones that don't are paying the reconstruction bill first.

"The companies that solve this at the system level move faster, with fewer surprises and lower costs. That's exactly what this partnership is designed to deliver," said Voronkova.

About Enlil

Enlil is a cloud-native AI-driven development traceability platform built for medical device and life sciences organizations. Designed to support regulatory readiness across the product lifecycle, Enlil connects quality, regulatory, R&D, manufacturing, and operations teams around a unified system of record. By structuring product data for traceability, auditability, and real-time visibility, Enlil helps MedTech innovators manage complexity, reduce risk, and scale compliance from concept through commercialization. www.enlil.com

About OVA Solutions

OVA Solutions is a medical device R&D firm with 62 engineers specializing in wearables, orthopedic implants, surgical equipment, and diagnostic platforms. The company takes devices from concept through design for manufacturability and into production, with more than 200 devices delivered across FDA Class I through III under an ISO 13485:2016-certified quality management system. CEO Lisa Voronkova, PhD, is the author of Hardware Bible: Build a Medical Device from Scratch, used as a coursework reference in university engineering programs across North America. www.ovasolutions.com

Media Contacts

Christine Pearsall

Director of Marketing, Enlil

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Sandra Schwartzman

Vice President of Public Relations, RMR & Associates

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SOURCE Enlil, Inc.