Enliven Therapeutics to Host Webcast Conference Call to Discuss Phase 1 ELVN-001 Clinical Data Being Presented at EHA 2026 Congress

Enliven will host a webcast conference call on June 11, at 8:30 a.m. ET

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (Enliven or the Company) (Nasdaq: ELVN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics, today announced that the Company will host a webcast conference call on Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss updated data from the Phase 1 ENABLE clinical trial evaluating ELVN-001 in patients with previously treated chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) that will be presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2026 Congress taking place June 11-14 in Stockholm, Sweden, and virtually. The EHA Congress oral presentation will take place on Thursday, June 11, at 5:45 p.m. CEST / 11:45 a.m. ET.

Company webcast and conference call information

Date and time: Thursday, June 11, 8:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. CEST

Access details: To participate in the live event, please register using this link. Following registration, participants will have access to dial-in numbers and a unique passcode should they prefer to participate by phone. The event and accompanying slides can also be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.enliventherapeutics.com/. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website following the event.

Details of the 2026 EHA oral presentation are as follows:

Title: ENABLE: Updated Efficacy and Safety Results of ELVN-001, a Novel Selective ATP-Competitive Inhibitor of BCR::ABL1, in Patients with Previously Treated CP-CML

Presenter: Dennis Kim, M.D.

Session Title: s416 Chronic myeloid leukemia – Clinical

Location: A12 Hall

Abstract Number: S164

Presentation Date/Time: June 11, 5:45 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. CEST / 11:45 a.m. ET

The abstract is available on the EHA website. Following the EHA oral presentation, a copy will be available on the "Program Presentations & Publications" section of the Company's website at www.enliventherapeutics.com.

About the ENABLE Trial

The ENABLE study (NCT05304377) is a Phase 1 study of ELVN-001 in patients with previously treated CML. ENABLE is a dose escalation and expansion trial designed to evaluate safety and tolerability and to determine the recommended dose for further clinical evaluation of ELVN-001 in patients with CML with and without T315I mutations that is relapsed, refractory or intolerant to tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). Secondary endpoints include pharmacokinetics, major molecular response (MMR) by central quantitative reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction, duration of MMR, BCR::ABL1 transcript levels and complete hematologic response.

About ELVN-001

ELVN-001 is a potent, highly selective, potentially best-in-class small molecule kinase inhibitor designed to specifically target the BCR::ABL gene fusion, the oncogenic driver for patients with chronic myeloid leukemia. ELVN-001, a highly selective active-site TKI, has a mechanism of action that is complementary to allosteric BCR::ABL1 inhibitors, which may play an increasingly important role in the standard of care. ELVN-001 was designed to have activity against the T315I mutation, the most common BCR::ABL1 mutation, which confers resistance to nearly all approved TKIs, as well as activity against mutations known to confer resistance to allosteric BCR::ABL1 inhibitors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to help people not only live longer, but live better. Enliven aims to address existing and emerging unmet needs with a precision medicine approach that improves survival and enhances overall well-being. Enliven's discovery process combines deep insights into clinically validated biological targets and differentiated chemistry to design potentially first-in-class or best-in-class therapies. To learn more, visit www.enliventherapeutics.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Enliven Therapeutics, Inc.