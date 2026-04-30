Enova To Present at the Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference

CHICAGO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial services company powered by machine learning and world-class analytics, today announced that Steve Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Cornelis, Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually via a fireside chat format at the Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference on Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 12:30 p.m. Central Time.

A live audio webcast and archive of Enova's fireside chat will be available on the company's website at http://ir.enova.com.

About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading online financial services company that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. For over 20 years, Enova has provided approximately $70 billion in loans and financing to nearly 15 million customers by offering a suite of market-leading products powered by the company's world-class analytics, machine learning algorithms and proprietary technology. You can learn more about the company and its portfolio of business at www.enova.com.

SOURCE Enova International, Inc.