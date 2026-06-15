Hotel leaders turn to technology and the luxury experience to continue exceeding guest expectations amid rapid escalation

PLANO, Texas, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enseo, the leading provider of personalized digital guest experience technology for hotels, released a new whitepaper detailing challenges and opportunities for an industry pursuing the luxury digital hotel guest experience at all levels. Informed by insights gathered through Enseo-hosted hospitality leadership roundtables and conversations with hotel executives, "The Power of Connections, II: Leveraging Innovation to Drive the Hospitality Guest Experience to the Next Level," examines why today's upscale and luxury hotels should reduce reliance on manual processes through strong integrations and reliable partnerships.

Enseo Whitepaper: How Hoteliers are Leveraging Technology to Elevate the Modern Luxury and Upscale Guest Experience

"When it comes to technology, and particularly guestroom entertainment technology, the luxury traveler is expecting access, consistency and, at a minimum, parity with their experience at home," said Brian Gurley, CEO of Enseo. "The competitive benchmark is no longer other luxury hotels. It's the seamless, connected experiences guests enjoy every day at home. Closing that gap requires more than new technology. It requires solutions and partners working together to connect systems, share information across departments, personalize the guest journey and deliver consistency at every touchpoint."

Visit Enseo's website to access the full report.

The Right Partner, the Right Capabilities

Many properties still struggle to operate with disconnected systems behind the scenes. Reservation data, guest preferences, loyalty information and in-room technologies often live in separate environments, forcing staff to bridge gaps manually.

The report finds that the strongest technology strategies connect those systems so information moves where it is needed, staff can respond with better context and guests receive a more personalized, effortless experience from booking through checkout.

"In the luxury hotel experience, we must choreograph the guest journey from start to finish, using technology to build on our fantastic properties and staff," said Peter Kressaty, Chief Commercial Officer, LW Hospitality Advisors. "At the luxury level, the question 'Have you stayed with us before?' should never be asked. When guests are paying $1,000 a night, they expect you to know them before they arrive and have a gracious, anticipatory, thoughtful experience prepared for them. It becomes less taxing on our operations teams when technology behind the scenes is available and properly deployed, and is providing us with accurate, actionable information."

David Goldstone, President of Hospitality at Enseo said, "Today's traveler is looking for seamlessness, consistent delivery and convenience. When the in-room experience runs smoothly, the hotel guest experiences a seamless entertainment platform comparable to what they have at home. When this system breaks down, loyalty can be impacted, and so too revenue. It can be a costly dynamic, but also one full of promise when we get it right for the guest."

Enseo will showcase the innovations highlighted in the report at HITEC 2026, taking place this week in San Antonio. Attendees are invited to visit Booth 2424 to experience Enseo's latest advancements in in-room entertainment, hotel TV marketing, managed WiFi and proactive property monitoring solutions designed to help hotels deliver more personalized guest experiences while operating more efficiently.

For more information on Enseo, visit www.enseo.com.

About Enseo

Enseo provides the technology for modern hospitality, helping hotels deliver personalized digital guest experiences while simplifying operations behind the scenes. Located in Plano, Texas, Enseo powers in-room entertainment, managed WiFi, hotel marketing, proactive property monitoring and employee safety devices. For more than 26 years, Enseo has partnered with hotel brands to drive guest satisfaction, operational confidence and long-term business performance, supported by an industry-leading customer retention rate and 24/7/365 in-house customer support.

Enseo has been recognized for excellence on Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators, the Financial Times's America's Fastest Growing Companies, and one of the best Entrepreneurial Companies in America by Entrepreneur Magazine's Entrepreneur 360 List. For more information, please visit www.enseo.com.

SOURCE Enseo