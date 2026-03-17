Enseo Begins a New Chapter as the Preeminent Technology for Modern Hospitality

Hospitality Technology Leader Launches New Corporate Identity to Better Reflect Focus on Meeting the Needs of Both Hotel Teams and Their Guests

PLANO, Texas, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enseo, the leading provider of personalized digital guest experience technology for hotels, today launched a renewed strategic focus, reflected in a reinvigorated brand identity and vision, to highlight its role in helping shape modern hospitality.

Enseo Brand Launch Video Speed Speed

For more than 26 years, Enseo has provided in-room entertainment and connectivity technology for hotels. As guest preferences continue to evolve and operational complexity increases, Enseo is expanding its vision, helping hotels deliver exceptional guest experiences while strengthening loyalty and revenue performance.

The result is a modernized guest experience, greater visibility into property performance, and new opportunities for revenue and long-term business growth. Through one connected platform powering in-room entertainment, managed WiFi, hotel marketing, proactive property monitoring and employee safety devices, Enseo provides the dependable foundation hoteliers need to deliver a personalized digital experience with measurable impact on revenue and day-to-day operations.

"This refined focus and rebranding represents far more than a visual update; it reflects a strategic evolution for our company," said Brian Gurley, CEO of Enseo. "Over the past several years, we've modernized our platform, expanded our capabilities and sharpened our focus on delivering measurable value for our hotel partners. Our new visual identity reflects the transformation happening across our business and the trust we've built through reliability and service. It signals our commitment to continued innovation and long-term growth alongside our hotel partners."

By combining modern hospitality experiences with traditional service fundamentals, Enseo helps hotel leaders strengthen guest loyalty, enhance brand differentiation, unlock new revenue-generating opportunities and reduce operating costs. Enseo's newly adopted approach to collaboration reflects the company's belief that exceptional hotel team experiences enable exceptional guest experiences – when guest experience and hotel experience work together, it drives meaningful business results.

"The new Enseo is focused on delivering personalization at scale, seamless connectivity and consistent performance across all installations," said David Goldstone, President of Hospitality at Enseo. "Our goal is to provide the foundation that makes modern hospitality possible, helping hotel leaders anticipate guest needs rather than react to them, while improving operational clarity and strengthening long-term financial performance. This next chapter reflects who we are today: a forward-looking and trusted technology partner committed to measurable impact, operational confidence and sustained value for our partners."

For more information on Enseo, visit https://enseo.com/modern-hospitality.

About Enseo

Enseo provides the technology for modern hospitality, helping hotels deliver personalized digital guest experiences while simplifying operations behind the scenes. Located in Plano, Texas, Enseo powers in-entertainment, managed WiFi, hotel marketing, proactive property monitoring and employee safety systems. For more than 26 years, Enseo has partnered with hotel brands to drive guest satisfaction, operational confidence and long-term business performance, supported by an industry-leading customer retention rate and 24/7/365 in-house customer support.

Enseo has been recognized for excellence on Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators, the Financial Times's America's Fastest Growing Companies, and one of the best Entrepreneurial Companies in America by Entrepreneur Magazine's Entrepreneur 360 List. For more information, please visit www.enseo.com.

SOURCE Enseo