ENSG SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Investigates The Ensign Group for Possible Securities Law Violations

The Ensign Group reported 85% of facilities at 4- or 5-star quality ratings on its Q1 2026 earnings call. A short-seller report alleges those ratings were gamed -- and the stock dropped sharply.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors in The Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG) lost significant value when shares dropped sharply after a Hunterbrook short-seller report on June 8, 2026, alleged systemic quality-measure gaming at the skilled nursing facility operator. Shareholders who lost money on ENSG are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

On the Company's Q1 2026 earnings call on May 1, 2026, CEO Barry Port told investors: "85% of all of our operations are at 4- or 5-star quality measures." He also stated that same-store and transitioning occupancy had reached "new record highs during the quarter of 84.3% and 85.1%, respectively." On June 8, 2026, the Hunterbrook report alleged that those quality ratings had been inflated through systematic manipulation of CMS star-rating data. ENSG shares fell sharply on the news.

CMS star ratings are a primary driver of reimbursement rates and facility valuations in the skilled nursing industry. The Company presented these metrics as evidence of operational excellence and used them as the basis for raising forward guidance during the same earnings call. The Hunterbrook report's allegations that these ratings did not reflect actual care quality called those representations into question.

If you purchased The Ensign Group shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights. You may also reach Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

SueWallSt -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ENSG Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the ENSG investigation?A: Investors who purchased ENSG stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether The Ensign Group made materially false or misleading statements regarding quality-measure performance, occupancy figures, and staffing metrics. When a short-seller report challenged those representations on June 8, 2026, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did ENSG stock drop?A: Shares fell sharply after Hunterbrook published a report alleging systemic quality-measure gaming, neglect, and improper billing practices at The Ensign Group's facilities.

Q: What do ENSG investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my ENSG shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ENSG and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com