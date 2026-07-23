BTU Shareholder Alert: Peabody Energy Corporation Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

Time-Sensitive: Peabody Energy's Inflated Metallurgical Coal Segment Guidance for 2026 Allegedly Concealed Known Operational Failures at Centurion Mine

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: October 14, 2024 through May 4, 2026. Find out if you may qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (888) SueWallSt.

Peabody's full-year 2026 metallurgical coal segment volume guidance was set at 10.3 to 11.3 million tons with costs targeted at $113 per tonne. That guidance was slashed by 1 million tons and costs ballooned to $123 to $133 per ton after concealed problems surfaced. The Court has set August 24, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When a company issues volume and cost guidance while aware of significant commissioning obstacles, shareholders are entitled to know the full picture before making investment decisions." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The Alleged Volume Guidance Inflation

The lawsuit asserts that management repeatedly reaffirmed met coal segment targets knowing that Centurion's ramp-up faced serious impediments. As late as February 2026, the Company projected Centurion would deliver 3.5 million tons for the full year and touted an acceleration of the longwall start-up timeline to February 2026 from the original March target. These projections allegedly formed the backbone of segment-wide volume guidance that investors relied upon when purchasing BTU shares at prices reaching $39.50.

Seaborne Met Coal Guidance: What Was Allegedly Omitted

The action claims that when management issued its 10.3 to 11.3 million ton met segment target, it failed to disclose several material facts:

The Company was deploying 8-year-old mining equipment that had never been tested under full underground load conditions

Electrical systems combining updated technology with aging hardware had not been validated in operational settings

Mechanical risks with conveyors and chutes were foreseeable given the equipment's extended storage period

Centurion's contribution of 3.5 million tons represented roughly one-third of total met segment volume, making any shortfall devastating to the overall target

Floor softening and moisture accumulation risks in the longwall area were known geological characteristics of the mine site

The $113 per tonne cost target depended entirely on achieving volume levels that the equipment condition made uncertain

The $29 Per Ton Cost Explosion

As alleged, the gap between projected and actual costs reveals the depth of the guidance failure. Management targeted $113 per tonne for met coal costs in 2026. First quarter actual costs came in at $142 per ton, a 25.7% overshoot driven primarily by depressed Centurion volumes. The met segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA loss of $7 million for Q1 2026, reduced by approximately $80 million from Centurion's ramp-up failures alone, including $10 million of additional commissioning costs that were never contemplated in original guidance.

Why Guidance Accuracy Allegedly Matters to Shareholders

Volume and cost guidance are not aspirational targets. As pleaded in the complaint, investors and analysts built financial models, set price targets, and made purchase decisions based on management's specific numerical projections. When the Company reaffirmed full-year met segment volume guidance even in its March 30 disclosure, only to cut it weeks later, the lawsuit contends this compounded the misleading nature of earlier statements.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the BTU Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the BTU investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased BTU stock or securities between October 14, 2024 and May 4, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the BTU lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Peabody Energy, James C. Grech, Mark A. Spurbeck, and Marc E. Hathhorn made materially false or misleading statements regarding the Centurion mine ramp-up timeline, metallurgical coal segment volume guidance, and cost targets during the class period. When the true operational state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my BTU shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com