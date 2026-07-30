Ensora Health Launches Ensai℠, One AI Across Five Therapy Disciplines

In the March 2026 report "Beyond the Hype: What Counselors Really Want from AI," based on responses of more than 600 counselors, Ensora found that 81% reported burnout and want tools that genuinely ease workload, protect privacy, and strengthen, not replace, the therapeutic relationship.¹

"Practice success comes down to things software doesn't touch: whether clinicians stay, whether clients come back, whether the practice stays financially healthy. Documentation erodes all three. Ensai exists to take that load off so the practice can run. And it stays quiet while the client is in the room, because when we surveyed more than 600 counselors, 76% told us they worry about AI eroding human connection," said John Damgaard, Chief Executive Officer at Ensora Health.

One AI, inside both products

Every Ensai capability lives inside Fusion and TheraNest, Ensora's mental and behavioral health EHR, with nothing to install, export, or bolt on.

Ensai Session Assistant records a session with consent from both clinician and client, then drafts the visit note for the clinician to review, edit, and sign. It includes AI Case Summaries, which compile a client's signed documentation into one summary, so clinicians start the next session without digging back through the chart. Ensai Session Assistant is a paid add-on, available today in TheraNest and Fusion. AI Case Summaries is in TheraNest today and arrives in Fusion this fall.

See TheraNest pricing or Fusion pricing for details.

Ensai Notes Enhancement turns a clinician's own draft into cleaner, more complete documentation in one click, at no additional cost. It is available today in TheraNest, with a Fusion launch this fall.

Ensai Support answers questions about the platform in seconds from any screen, drawing only on product documentation and help articles, and it does not access client records. Free chat support for every customer on every plan, Ensai Support is live in Fusion today, reaching all users over the following weeks, with a TheraNest launch this fall.

In the same survey, 63% of counselors named documentation support their top priority for AI.¹

"In rehab therapy clinicians are actively working with their clients, so documentation has to wait and stacks up at the end of the day. Ensai has a draft ready between clients. And in a field where the note is what the payer reads, a complete note written the same day is more accurate than one reconstructed from memory later," said Kevin Smith, SVP and General Manager, Therapy Solutions at Ensora Health.

Ensai listens only to document

During a session, Ensai Session Assistant does nothing but listen. No live prompts, no on-screen coaching, no suggested questions, no mid-session summaries. Its work appears after the session ends, as a draft for the clinician to review, edit, and sign.

That reflects what clinicians told Ensora. In the March survey, 82% of counselors said they worry about client data privacy, 76% about loss of human connection, and 75% about algorithmic bias.¹

Client Protected Health Information (PHI) is never used to train AI models. This is a fixed policy, not a setting, and it is shared with third parties only as necessary to provide the service, never sold or shared for other commercial purposes. No session is recorded without consent from both clinician and client, and a client who declines is documented manually with no loss of other Ensai capabilities. Recordings are deleted within 24 hours of the note being generated. Ensai runs inside Ensora's HIPAA-compliant infrastructure, with full governance and security details at ensorahealth.com/compliance.

"Customers want to know what happens with session recordings. None of it trains a model. And a note stays a draft until the clinician signs it," said Gary Pederson, General Manager, Mental & Behavioral Health Solutions at Ensora Health.

The load takes a different shape in rehab therapy. Ensora's July survey of more than 500 speech, physical, and occupational therapists found documentation consumes nearly five years of a 30-year career.²

"I completed my first progress note to submit to insurance as part of the prior authorization process, and sessions were approved without delay," said Holly Malm, CCC-SLP, founder of Heartland Pediatric Therapy, a rehab therapy practice on Fusion.³

Ensora Health will publish the 2026 Practice Success Report on August 6, a study of more than 1,100 mental health and rehab therapists on how practices measure their own health. The accompanying Practice Success framework is an industry framework applicable to any practice on any platform.

Ensai is available today across TheraNest and Fusion, with more capabilities arriving in fall 2026, as part of Ensora's focus on helping practices succeed. Ask Ensai at ensorahealth.com/ensai.

¹ Ensora Health, "Beyond the Hype: What Counselors Really Want from AI," March 2026, based on a survey of more than 600 counselors.

² Ensora Health, "The Practices Pulling Ahead," July 2026, based on a survey of more than 500 rehab therapists.

³ Individual clinician experiences vary.

About Ensora Health

Ensora Health is the only software and services company purpose-built for practice success across the full spectrum of therapy, serving mental health, behavioral health, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech-language pathology providers under one roof. Trusted by more than 200,000 individual providers and 28,000 practices, Ensora delivers practice management, EHR, e-prescribing, payments, revenue cycle management, and documentation through its two flagship products, TheraNest® and Fusion. Ensai℠, Ensora's AI, is built into both, taking documentation and administrative work off clinicians so they can be present with the people in front of them. Learn more at ensorahealth.com, read our blog, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

Ensai℠, TheraNest®, and Fusion are trademarks of Ensora Health.

Media contact

Stephanie Wright

Senior Communications Manager, Ensora Health

[email protected]

(614) 499-6291

Correction: The links on the text "TheraNest pricing" and "Fusion pricing" have been updated.

SOURCE Ensora Health