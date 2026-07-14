Ensora Health extends Fusion's multi-discipline EHR deeper into adult physical therapy

Ensora Health expands Fusion's adult PT capabilities with MIPS reporting and RTM. Post this

"Most PT practices are stuck choosing between software built for a single discipline and platforms so broad they fit no one well," said Kevin Smith, SVP and general manager of Therapy Solutions at Ensora Health. "Fusion has run PT, OT, and speech together for years, for practices treating children and adults alike. This is a market we know well. We're now putting focused investment behind a strength that has been part of Fusion from the start."

Three new capabilities, now generally available, target the operational pressures adult PT practices report most:

Flow sheets bring protocol-driven, time-based documentation to adult PT including auto-populating CPT codes and CMS-aligned CO/CQ modifiers for clinician review and tracking time-based activities, so documentation flows cleanly into billing.





bring protocol-driven, time-based documentation to adult PT including auto-populating CPT codes and CMS-aligned CO/CQ modifiers for clinician review and tracking time-based activities, so documentation flows cleanly into billing. Native MIPS reporting across speech, PT and OT captures Medicare quality data directly in each discipline's clinical workflow and flags incomplete measures before reporting deadlines — the compliance infrastructure Medicare-participating practices treat as a baseline.





across speech, PT and OT captures Medicare quality data directly in each discipline's clinical workflow and flags incomplete measures before reporting deadlines — the compliance infrastructure Medicare-participating practices treat as a baseline. Home exercise programs and remote therapeutic monitoring, both newly added to Fusion through its integration with Wibbi, live inside the patient's Fusion chart rather than a separate app or printed handout. Therapists build and assign video-guided home programs, and practices can bill remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) as a reimbursable service suited to the Medicare-heavy adult payer mix.

These sit alongside Fusion's AI Session Assistant, introduced earlier in 2026, which generates structured documentation during the visit through ambient listening and dictation, all inside one shared EHR the whole care team already uses.

"Home exercise and remote monitoring work best when they're part of the clinician's workflow, not another app to log into," said Etienne Gobeil, president and CEO of Wibbi. "Building our home exercise programs and remote therapeutic monitoring directly into Fusion lets therapists keep patients progressing between visits and, for adult practices, capture the reimbursement that supports that care without ever leaving the EHR they already work in."

Fusion's multi-discipline therapy EHR shows up in how practices actually use it: 77% of Fusion practices deliver speech therapy and 70% deliver occupational therapy alongside PT, depth a PT-first platform cannot easily replicate. For a practice that adds speech or occupational therapy, or one that grows from a pediatric base into adult care, that means no new software, no second login, and no re-entered patient history.

Physical therapy practices can learn more about Fusion for adult and pediatric physical therapy and request a demo.

About Ensora Health

Ensora Health is the only software and services company purpose-built for the full spectrum of therapy, serving mental health, behavioral health, speech-language pathology, physical therapy, and occupational therapy providers under one roof. Trusted by more than 200,000 individual providers and 28,000 practices, Ensora delivers AI-driven solutions across practice management, EHR, e-prescribing, payments, revenue cycle management, and documentation through its two flagship products, TheraNest and Fusion. By connecting the tools therapists depend on, Ensora reduces the administrative burden that keeps providers from their patients and helps practices of every size run with more clarity, efficiency, and confidence. Learn more at ensorahealth.com, read our blog, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT

Stephanie Wright

Senior Communications Manager, Ensora Health

[email protected] | (614) 499-6291

SOURCE Ensora Health