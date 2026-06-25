ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY VETERAN MICHELE PAGE JOINS SOUNDEXCHANGE AS GENERAL COUNSEL

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the largest neighboring rights collective in the world, today announced the appointment of veteran entertainment industry lawyer Michele Page as General Counsel. In this role, Page will oversee the comprehensive legal functions of the organization, including regulatory issues, enforcement programs, rate proceedings, corporate governance, and compliance. Page will also serve as the chief legal advisor and joins the SoundExchange executive team, reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Huppe.

Michele Page has been named General Counsel at SoundExchange. Photo courtesy of SoundExchange.

"Michele brings deep legal expertise, sound judgment, strategic acumen, and a strong understanding of the evolving music and technology landscape," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "As SoundExchange continues to grow and innovate in service of creators and our worldwide partners, Michele's leadership will be an invaluable asset for our team. We're thrilled to welcome her into this role."

"I'm honored to join SoundExchange at such an important moment for the music industry," said Michele Page. "SoundExchange plays a vital role in advocating for creators and rights owners, and I'm excited to be part of an organization with such a strong mission and impact. I look forward to working with this talented team to help advance its efforts on behalf of the music community."

Page was most recently Vice President Legal at Peloton Interactive, where she led a cross-functional team, partnering with business leaders across music, content strategy, copyright and royalties, rights management, and more. Prior to Peloton, Page served as General Counsel, Media at Nielsen, leading licensing, litigations, settlements, and consent decree compliance as a member of the executive team. She was also a Board Member of NCSolutions, a Nielsen-Catalina joint venture later acquired by Circana.

Her career also includes legal roles with Vevo, EMI Music Publishing, Sony Music Entertainment, and the law firm Pryor Cashman LLP. Page earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications from Northwestern University and a Juris Doctor from Fordham University School of Law.

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange is the largest global neighboring rights organization in the world, redefining how creators in the music industry get paid. By turning data into fast, accurate revenue for artists and rights owners, we have collected and distributed more than $13 billion in digital performance royalties to date on behalf of more than 800,000 music creators. As the sole organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange seamlessly collects and distributes digital performance royalties from platforms like Pandora, SiriusXM, iHeartRadio, and thousands more, as well as all available international performance royalties through a strong global partnership network. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

SOURCE SoundExchange