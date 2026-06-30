Enverus acquires PDS exchange assets, expanding its operating network across U.S. energy markets

Transaction adds Frac Interference Exchange, Well Data Exchange, Production Data Exchange and AquaTrade, extending Enverus' secure exchange network across completions, well data, production and water logistics

AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enverus today announced the acquisition of four exchange platforms from PDS Energy Information: the Frac Interference Exchange, Well Data Exchange, Production Data Exchange and AquaTrade.

Enverus already operates two of the energy industry's largest commercial exchange networks. EnergyLink and OpenInvoice collectively support more than 500 operators, 40,000 suppliers and 250,000 receivers, representing more than $500 billion in annual transaction activity across revenue, joint interest billing and procurement. With this transaction, Enverus expands from commercial workflows into the operational data flows that drive completions, well data, production and water logistics.

The acquired platforms are operating infrastructure for the U.S. upstream industry. An estimated 80% of U.S. completions, production and drilling data is exchanged through the PDS network, connecting nearly 800 participants, including 95% of Fortune 500 energy companies. The Frac Interference Exchange alone has more than 400 operators coordinating completions activity across major U.S. basins.

"PDS built exchange infrastructure that sits inside real work the industry executes every day," said Manuj Nikhanj, CEO of Enverus. "Adding these platforms to the networks Enverus already operates is a natural step, and it opens up possibilities for customers that neither network could deliver on its own."

The combination strengthens Enverus' position as the energy industry's system of exchange, connecting operational events in the field with the commercial workflows that settle and account for them.

What the Exchanges Do

The Frac Interference Exchange helps operators coordinate completion schedules, identify frac hit risk, manage temporary shut-ins and improve wellsite safety across shared operating areas.

helps operators coordinate completion schedules, identify frac hit risk, manage temporary shut-ins and improve wellsite safety across shared operating areas. The Well Data Exchange automates secure distribution of drilling, completion and other well files to working interest owners, partners and other authorized stakeholders.

automates secure distribution of drilling, completion and other well files to working interest owners, partners and other authorized stakeholders. The Production Data Exchange enables operators to exchange daily and monthly production volumes and connect that information into production accounting and partner workflows.

enables operators to exchange daily and monthly production volumes and connect that information into production accounting and partner workflows. AquaTrade connects operators and midstream water handlers through matching algorithms developed with the U.S. Department of Energy, supporting more efficient produced water disposal, reuse and trading across water-intensive basins.

Together, the platforms bring four critical upstream workflows into the broader Enverus network: completions coordination and frac hit mitigation, secure partner well-file distribution, production data exchange and produced water logistics. The result is a more connected operating environment for customers managing field activity, partner obligations, production reporting and resource movement across major U.S. basins.

"We've spent 30 years building the networks the industry uses to move well data, production and completions information," said Barry Barksdale, president and founder of PDS Energy Information. "Enverus already runs the largest operating networks in energy. Putting these together is going to be very exciting for our customers."

"Enverus has operated large-scale exchange networks at the center of this industry for more than two decades," Nikhanj said. "With the addition of PDS, Enverus now supports the exchange of completion schedules, well files, production volumes and water logistics alongside revenue distribution, joint interest billing and procurement across the upstream value chain. No other company operates this breadth of connected operational and commercial exchange across the upstream energy value chain."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Availability

Exchange services are live and operating. Additional integrated capabilities across the Enverus platform, including Enverus ONE, will be introduced over time.

About Enverus

Enverus is the energy industry's AI and data platform, serving more than 8,000 energy companies across 50 countries. Built on 25+ years of proprietary intelligence — 2.7 petabytes of continuously updated data, 350 million+ courthouse records, and $500 billion+ in annual transactions covering the full energy value chain across upstream, midstream, power, renewables, utilities, and capital markets. Enverus is 100% dedicated to energy. Learn more at Enverus.com.

About PDS Energy Information

For over 30 years, PDS Energy Information has helped move critical data between operators, partners and service providers through secure exchange and data management solutions. Its exchange portfolio includes well data, production, frac interference, gas balancing and field ticket workflows.

SOURCE Enverus