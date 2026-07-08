Enverus acquires A2D well log library from TGS, connecting subsurface data to energy decision workflows

Transaction adds the world's largest commercial well log database to Enverus, expanding its subsurface foundation with depth-calibrated logs, LAS files, formation tops, petrophysics and proprietary coverage across major U.S. basins

AUSTIN, Texas, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enverus today announced the acquisition of the A2D well log library and associated data products from TGS ASA, adding the world's largest commercial well log database to the Enverus platform.

The transaction expands the subsurface foundation of Enverus' energy intelligence platform and creates a faster path from interpretation to decision. By connecting A2D's well logs, formation tops, petrophysical data and basin-scale attributes with Enverus production, completions, land, ownership, costs, economics and analytics workflows, customers will be able to reduce data preparation, improve cross-functional alignment and move more quickly from understanding the rock to understanding the return.

What This Means for Customers

Geoscientists and engineers gain access to more than 8 million depth-calibrated raster logs and 1.9 million digital LAS files spanning millions of wells across every major U.S. basin, including more than 5 million proprietary logs not available from any public or regulatory source

Teams can connect more than two million hand-picked formation tops, petrophysical interpretations and basin temperature models directly to the production, ownership and cost data they already track in Enverus

Analytics-ready log curve attributes and 3D log attribute volumes let customers move from single-well analysis to basin-scale characterization without switching platforms

Existing A2D licensing and subscription arrangements carry forward, so current customers see no disruption to access

A2D Technologies began building this library in 1993. Through more than three decades of continuous collection, processing and quality control, it has become one of the industry's most trusted commercial sources for understanding the subsurface across every major U.S. producing basin, from the Permian and Eagle Ford to the Bakken and Marcellus.

"We have always believed energy data becomes more valuable when it is connected," said Manuj Nikhanj, CEO of Enverus. "A2D brings subsurface depth and quality that customers have trusted for decades. When logs, tops and petrophysics can be connected with production, completions, ownership, costs and economics, teams can move from understanding the rock to understanding the return. That is the difference between a data library and an intelligence platform."

The acquisition strengthens Enverus' proprietary data position by expanding its well data and subsurface capabilities with A2D's depth-calibrated logs, proprietary log inventory, formation tops and petrophysical interpretations and basin-scale attributes. Connected to production, completions, land, ownership, costs and economics, that subsurface context becomes a foundation for differentiated analytics and, over time, more useful energy-specific AI workflows.

For TGS, the transaction puts the A2D library on a platform built to extend its value across the full energy workflow.

"We built the A2D library into something the industry depends on, and this transaction ensures it keeps getting better," said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS. "Our customers have always wanted to take this data further into their workflows. Enverus gives them the platform to do that."

Well data products remain available as standalone subscriptions and through existing access platforms, while additional integrated capabilities across the Enverus platform will be introduced over time.

The acquisition of A2D follows Enverus' recently announced acquisition of PDS Energy Information's exchange assets, adding the operational network through which an estimated 80% of U.S. completions, production and drilling data is exchanged. A2D adds a different and equally important layer: the subsurface record behind well planning, landing decisions, reservoir characterization and asset development.

Together, PDS and A2D advance a single Enverus strategy: connecting the data energy companies use to understand the subsurface, plan and run field operations, measure production performance, understand costs and economics, value assets and execute commercial workflows. The result is a more complete energy decision platform spanning subsurface, operations, production, costs, economics and commercial workflows — from rock to revenue.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Enverus

Enverus is the energy industry's AI and data platform, serving more than 8,000 energy companies across 50 countries. Built on 25+ years of proprietary intelligence, 2.7 petabytes of continuously updated data, 350 million+ courthouse records and $500 billion+ in annual transaction value across the full energy value chain — upstream, midstream, power, renewables, utilities and capital markets. Enverus is 100% dedicated to energy. Learn more at Enverus.com.

About TGS

TGS is a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, offering subsurface, seismic and well data products to the global oil and gas industry. The A2D well log library, originally built by A2D Technologies beginning in 1993, has served as one of the industry's primary commercial sources for well log data for more than three decades.

SOURCE Enverus