Envestnet Elevate 2026: Nick Saban Announced as Keynote Speaker

Annual Conference, Scheduled for May 19-20 at the Phoenix Convention Center, Focused on Accelerating Advisor Growth and Helping Advisors 'Meet Every Moment'

BERWYN, Pa., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, the leading Adaptive WealthTech company, has revealed the distinguished keynote speaker who will address thousands of attendees at Envestnet Elevate 2026, taking place May 19-20 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ.

As the premier wealth management event, Elevate 2026 is designed to help RIAs, advisors and home office leaders accelerate growth by equipping them to meet every moment – whether that's a trading decision, portfolio rebalance, performance report, or a client milestone like buying a home, funding college or preparing for retirement.

Register now for complimentary access to attend Envestnet Elevate 2026.

"In today's competitive and constantly evolving wealth management landscape, growth belongs to the firms that can meet every moment — both their own and their clients' — with clarity, confidence, and control," said Chris Todd, Chief Executive Officer of Envestnet. "As AI reshapes our industry, advisors have an extraordinary opportunity to anticipate what's next, simplify complexity, and focus on higher order activities. Elevate is where this and our Adaptive WealthTech comes to life, giving advisors the tools they need to grow and to deliver truly holistic advice for their clients."

Envestnet Elevate 2026 Keynote Speaker:

Nick Saban, Legendary, Hall of Fame Football Coach, ESPY Icon Award Winner, Emmy Award Winner. Over 28 seasons as a collegiate head coach, he built championship programs defined by discipline, preparation and execution. He coached the University of Alabama's football team to six national championships and won a seventh national championship as a head coach at Louisiana State University. Saban's uncompromising dedication to excellence earned him a 297-71-1 (.806) record, and a reputation as an outstanding tactician, leader, organizer, and motivator. Now a commentator and analyst for ESPN's College GameDay program, Saban also served as head coach of the National Football League's Miami Dolphins, as well as Michigan State University and the University of Toledo.

Nick Saban will discuss "The Advisor's Standard: Leadership, Discipline, and Building a Practice That Wins" on May 20, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. He will be joined on stage by Chris Todd, Chief Executive Officer of Envestnet. In this conversation, Mr. Saban will share the principles behind his renowned "Process" mindset, and how advisors can apply those principles to build resilient, growth-oriented practices that consistently win in a competitive marketplace.

Elevate 2026 Agenda Highlights

The jam-packed Elevate 2026 agenda designed to help advisors drive growth includes:

Keynotes from Envestnet executive leadership

6 Thought-Provoking Panel Discussions

60+ Hours of Reporting & Trading Hands-On Training

6 Hours of CFP® and CIMA® Continuing Education (CE) Credit

Extensive peer-networking opportunities

The 42+ Breakout Sessions throughout Elevate 2026 are organized into four tracks aligned with advisors' most important client and practice priorities:

Scale, Efficiency, and Growth Through Unified Managed Account Technology

Unlocking the Full Potential of Envestnet's WealthTech Platform

Winning High-Net-Worth Clients: Strategies for Growth

Adopting Practice Management Strategies and Understanding Industry Trends (which offers CE credits)

In addition, on May 18, the day before Elevate begins, attendees can participate in several Pre-Conference Workshops:

High-Net-Worth Practice Management Workshop

Tamarac User Group — a forum for feedback and peer discussion on Trading, Reporting, and CRM tools

Tamarac University Express — receive hands-on training for Trading, Reporting, and CRM tools

MoneyGuide User Group Workshop

From integrated managed account solutions and AI-powered intelligence to sophisticated trading tools and performance reporting, Elevate showcases how Envestnet's platform enables advisors to anticipate what's ahead, simplify complexity, and seize opportunity — strategically, operationally, and competitively.

For firms scaling their infrastructure and advisors navigating the unique needs of every client, Elevate is where Adaptive WealthTech becomes a lasting competitive advantage — transforming the ability to meet every moment into sustained growth.

The complete Envestnet Elevate 2026 schedule can be viewed at https://www.envestnet.com/event/elevate/glance/.

Sponsorship, Exhibitor & Media Information

Interested in becoming an Elevate 2026 sponsor or exhibitor? Learn more here.

About Envestnet

Envestnet is the leading Adaptive WealthTech company that helps advisors meet the moment with its comprehensive technology, insights, and industry-leading support. This empowers advisors to make smart decisions throughout every step of a client's financial life. Backed by 25 years of experience and $7.0 trillion in platform assets, Envestnet is trusted by over a third of all financial advisors across many leading banks, wealth managers, brokerages, and RIAs.

For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (Envestnet_).

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the holding company, Envestnet, Inc.

SOURCE Envestnet