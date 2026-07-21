Envestnet Launches Wealth Trading, Delivering a Modern Trading Experience for Advisors and Enterprises

Built with Advisor Input, Wealth Trading Unifies Portfolio Management, Trading, and Execution in a Single End-to-End Experience

BERWYN, Pa., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, the leading Adaptive WealthTech company, today announced the availability of Envestnet Wealth Trading, a fully redesigned trading experience that helps advisors and enterprises manage portfolios more efficiently, execute trades with greater confidence, reduce operational friction and streamline complex trading workflows at scale.

Built with direct input from advisors and enterprise clients, Wealth Trading replaces legacy trading experiences with a modern, intuitive platform that connects portfolio management, trade creation, order review, execution, and auditability across a single, end-to-end workflow.

"Wealth Trading represents a significant advancement in the advisor trading experience," said Andrew Stavaridis, Chief Relationship Officer of Envestnet. "Built in close partnership with our clients, it delivers the speed, flexibility and transparency firms need to support increasingly sophisticated trading operations while creating a more intuitive experience for advisors."

As advisory firms face growing demands for personalization, scale, and operational efficiency, Wealth Trading provides a modern foundation for managing increasingly complex trading activities while helping advisors spend less time navigating technology and more time serving clients.

Drawing on extensive advisor feedback and experience with real-world trading workflows, Wealth Trading incorporates many of the most valued capabilities from across Envestnet's trading ecosystem into a single, modern experience. The result is a streamlined workflow that gives advisors and trading teams greater flexibility, transparency, and control across the entire trading lifecycle, from portfolio review and trade creation through execution and oversight.

Designed around how advisors and trading teams actually work, Wealth Trading delivers:

Straightforward Workflows: Fewer clicks and navigation to perform everyday trading tasks.

Fewer clicks and navigation to perform everyday trading tasks. Greater Transparency: An optimized view of trade statuses, trade history, and the results of actions taken within trading workflows.

An optimized view of trade statuses, trade history, and the results of actions taken within trading workflows. Single Platform Experience for All Accounts: Accounts can now exist on one platform, giving all users access to the full breadth of Envestnet's trading capabilities.

Accounts can now exist on one platform, giving all users access to the full breadth of Envestnet's trading capabilities. Consistent Advisor Experience: Wealth management firms will now obtain greater visibility into, and control over, user access and entitlements, providing a consistent experience for their advisors.

The launch marks the availability of Envestnet Wealth Trading across the Envestnet platform. Following extensive testing and phased rollouts, advisors and enterprises can now access a fully modernized trading experience that is already supporting live trading activity across firms ranging from independent RIAs to some of the largest wealth management organizations in the industry. Demonstrating the platform's scalability and ease of adoption, one national wealth management firm deployed Wealth Trading across its entire advisor population of several thousand advisors in less than three months.

Additional Envestnet Wealth Trading features include:

Portfolio Explorer: This screen provides an enhanced menu structure with data points, columns, and available actions easily accessible. Multiple personalization features allow users to create and share layouts, apply filtering options, define and manage working lists, and sort and group data. When users work with lists and trading scenarios, background processes continue to run during platform navigation. Also, the "Portfolio Explorer" user interface can toggle between light and dark modes, and show on-screen status notifications.





This screen provides an enhanced menu structure with data points, columns, and available actions easily accessible. Multiple personalization features allow users to create and share layouts, apply filtering options, define and manage working lists, and sort and group data. When users work with lists and trading scenarios, background processes continue to run during platform navigation. Also, the "Portfolio Explorer" user interface can toggle between light and dark modes, and show on-screen status notifications. Trade Actions: Nine types of trade actions – Rebalance, Trade to Target, Quick Trade, Invest Cash, Liquidate, Raise Cash, Worksheet Trading, Harvest Gains/Losses, and Upload – can be set up and processed. Each trade action has its own distinct settings, criteria, and purpose, depending on what the advisor is trying to accomplish for a portfolio or set of portfolios. Trade history is mapped and archived, even during trade scenarios.





Nine types of trade actions – Rebalance, Trade to Target, Quick Trade, Invest Cash, Liquidate, Raise Cash, Worksheet Trading, Harvest Gains/Losses, and Upload – can be set up and processed. Each trade action has its own distinct settings, criteria, and purpose, depending on what the advisor is trying to accomplish for a portfolio or set of portfolios. Trade history is mapped and archived, even during trade scenarios. Order Review: The "Order Review" feature serves as a dedicated tab for tracking and monitoring actions linked to scenarios, creating a high-level audit trail. Each action is assigned to a scenario and tracked for historical or supervisory views. Portfolios can be grouped or filtered for approval and transfer to "Order Management." Advisors can also view all portfolios with active trade scenarios in the order review screen – and can highlight status bubbles to filter or perform bulk actions, based on the status of orders in review.





The "Order Review" feature serves as a dedicated tab for tracking and monitoring actions linked to scenarios, creating a high-level audit trail. Each action is assigned to a scenario and tracked for historical or supervisory views. Portfolios can be grouped or filtered for approval and transfer to "Order Management." Advisors can also view all portfolios with active trade scenarios in the order review screen – and can highlight status bubbles to filter or perform bulk actions, based on the status of orders in review. Worksheet Trading: This tab allows advisors to take a quick look at portfolios engaged in trade scenarios. They can also make adjustments, edits, and additions to proposed orders via trade workflow actions.





This tab allows advisors to take a quick look at portfolios engaged in trade scenarios. They can also make adjustments, edits, and additions to proposed orders via trade workflow actions. Order Management: The "Order Management" screen serves as the central location for approved trade orders ready for execution. Advisors can monitor the status of orders, and group them according to status, portfolio, or trades/securities.





The "Order Management" screen serves as the central location for approved trade orders ready for execution. Advisors can monitor the status of orders, and group them according to status, portfolio, or trades/securities. Action History: The "Action History" tab shows the status and workflow of submitted trade scenarios, including acknowledgements from custodians for execution or allocation steps. Submitted scenarios are sent here for outlining the status and workflow of the trades.





The "Action History" tab shows the status and workflow of submitted trade scenarios, including acknowledgements from custodians for execution or allocation steps. Submitted scenarios are sent here for outlining the status and workflow of the trades. Trade History: This tab enables advisors to filter, review, and take action on information about trade reconciliations. They can also tag trades to specific sleeves, delay reviews, match orders, or confirm unscheduled trades.

Envestnet Wealth Trading is designed for rapid adoption. The platform's structured onboarding program is built to get firms up and running quickly, with dedicated support and a self-paced training curriculum available from day one.

"Trading sits at the heart of the advisor-client relationship, yet too often technology introduces unnecessary complexity," said Tyler Davidson, Head of Product Management at Envestnet. "Wealth Trading was designed to remove friction, reduce complexity, and give advisors a faster path from decision to execution. Whether they're managing a single account or thousands of portfolios, advisors now have a trading experience built for speed, transparency and control."

To schedule a demo or learn more about Envestnet Wealth Trading, financial professionals can contact their Envestnet relationship manager. Training materials are available in the Envestnet Support & Training Center: https://support.envestnet.com/.

About Envestnet

Envestnet is the leading Adaptive WealthTech company that helps advisors meet the moment with its comprehensive technology, insights, and industry-leading support. This empowers advisors to make smart decisions throughout every step of a client's financial life. Backed by 25 years of experience and $7.0 trillion in platform assets, Envestnet is trusted by over a third of all financial advisors across many leading banks, wealth managers, brokerages, and RIAs.

For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (Envestnet_).

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the holding company, Envestnet, Inc.

SOURCE Envestnet