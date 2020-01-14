Enviroshake Has Earned an A!

ONTARIO, Canada, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Composite roofing products are highly sought after for their authentic, natural appearance and unmatched performance. But as their compositions include plastic and/or rubber, they have long struggled to obtain fire ratings higher than Class C. As a result, composite roofing companies often disguise their Class C fire ratings by advertising "Class A roofing systems" that depend on supplementary products, such as underlayments, which can be complicated and expensive to install.

Enviroshake Class A Burn Test Enviroshake Aged Cedar Enviroshake Self-Extinguishing

This is what sets Enviroshake apart. Enviroshake's newly available unconditional Class A fire rating (ASTM E108) does not require the expensive supplementary products other materials rely on to achieve its best-in-class fire rating. Instead, its intensive scientific testing and state-of-the-art engineering processes have developed a product that boasts an unconditional Class A rating independent of such "systems." This is especially exciting news for property owners in areas with an increased risk of wildfires, such as California – and it offers Enviroshake a distinctive competitive edge. Furthermore, this engineering breakthrough sets a new safety standard for composite roofing the world over.

About Enviroshake

Established in 1998 and based in Ontario, Canada, Enviroshake manufactures engineered composite roofing products that authentically replicate the aesthetic of natural cedar shake and slate. Its thousands of installations across the globe and feats of engineering attest to Enviroshake's pioneering role in the composite roofing industry. Enviroshake's superior proven formula, which boasts a sustainable combination of post-industrial recycled plastics, elastomers, and natural wood fibres, and its refined manufacturing process create premium products with unsurpassed durability, longevity, performance, and appeal.

For more information about Enviroshake or its Class A fire rating, please call Vice President Ashley Smith at 416-648-0620 or send her an email at 232180@email4pr.commailto:ashley.smith@enviroshake.com.

Contact: Ashley Smith, Enviroshake

Phone: (866) 423-3302

Email: 232180@email4pr.com

http://www.enviroshake.com/

SOURCE Enviroshake

Related Links

http://www.enviroshake.com/

