Envista to Host Investor Day on September 17, 2026

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Envista Holdings Corporation

Jul 28, 2026, 16:15 ET

BREA, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) ("Envista") today announced that the company will hold an Investor Day on Thursday, September 17, from 9:00 a.m. to noon EDT. This event will include a management presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

The event and corresponding presentation will be webcast live and also available for replay afterwards by visiting the Events and Presentations section of investors.envistaco.com.

In-person attendance requires advanced registration. Those interested in attending the event in person can contact [email protected] for more information.

ABOUT ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Envista is a global leader in the dental industry, uniting more than 30 trusted brands—including DEXIS, Kerr, Nobel Biocare, and Ormco—under one mission: partnering with dental professionals to improve patients' lives. With a heritage of category-defining innovation, our brands have shaped modern dentistry: Nobel Biocare introduced the first dental implant, Ormco is a pioneer in both traditional and digital orthodontics, DEXIS has long been at the forefront of 2D, 3D and intraoral imaging, and Kerr has supported clinicians for over 135 years. Our high-performing culture is underpinned by our CIRCLe Values and the Envista Business System.  Guided by these, we deliver a comprehensive portfolio of technologies, consumables, and services that empower clinicians to provide confident, efficient care—today and for the future.  Learn more at http://envistaco.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
Jim Gustafson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Envista Holdings Corporation
200 S. Kraemer Blvd., Building E
Brea, CA 92821
Telephone: (424) 350-5259
[email protected]

SOURCE Envista Holdings Corporation

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